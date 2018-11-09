MLB owners expected to unanimously approve extension for Rob Manfred next week, report says

MLB owners are soon expected to vote on a new five-year term for commissioner of baseball Rob Manfred, reports USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

To get a contract extension, Manfred will need "yes" votes from a simple majority of team owners (i.e., at least 16 of 30). However, Nightengale reports that Manfred is expected to receive unanimous support among owners when they meet in Atlanta next week.

Manfred, 60, has served in the role since January of 2015, when he succeeded Bud Selig and became the 10th commissioner of baseball. Prior to his election, Manfred served for many years as MLB's COO and Selig's lead negotiator.

Since taking over as commissioner, Manfred has overseen continued growth of revenues and the successful negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). Manfred has also emphasized growing the sport at the youth level and improving the game's pace of play at the major-league level.

On the latter point, Nightengale also reports this:

Manfred and the owners also are expected to discuss new rules and proposals that arose at the annual GM Meetings, including a 20-second pitch clock for 2019, along with ideas to limit shifts, diminish the use of "openers'' instead of starting pitchers, and decrease the frequency of pitching changes.

Going forward, Manfred will be challenged by declining attendance figures and also a Players Association that's increasingly frustrated by efforts on the part of some teams to manipulate service time. A new contract ensures that Manfred, barring the unexpected, will be in power when the next CBA is negotiated. Unlike the remainder of post-1994 labor history in the sport, the next CBA negotiation could be contentious and carries with it the threat of a work stoppage.