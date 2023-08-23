For MLB fans, waiting in lines to enter the ballpark may be a thing of the past before long. On Wednesday, the league announced that it is launching "Go-Ahead Entry," which would allow registered fans to walk through the gates without stopping.

The pilot program of Go-Ahead Entry will be implemented in conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Under the new facial recognition program, fans will be able to register for free with a selfie on the MLB Ballpark app, which will create a "unique numerical code" and link with the user's tickets.

When registered fans come to the game, they will use a special entry lane, and a camera will scan their faces to match them with their tickets.

"Entering an MLB ballpark is a special experience for fans of all ages and a moment that we want our fans to always remember," MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris Marinak said in a statement. "That ballpark experience starts on arrival and we think that Go-Ahead Entry is an opportunity for fans to experience an easier and more welcoming first impression when coming to a game. This system gives our fans a seamless, secure entry option that they've been asking for and we're excited to start getting their feedback in Philadelphia."

In its press release, the MLB stated that fans' photos will be deleted after the numerical code is generated upon registration. If a registered fan is coming with a group, every ticket associated with the Go-Ahead Entry user will be validated as they enter the park.

If this new Go-Ahead Entry system is effective, fans may not have to worry about missing the first pitch while waiting to get through the gate anymore.