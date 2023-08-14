This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter, the ultimate daily sports gambling guide. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday afternoon here.



All times Eastern | Game odds via SportsLine consensus

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Astros at Marlins, 6:40 p.m. | Watch live: MLB.tv

The Pick: Astros (-146)

Key trend: The Astros have won seven of their past 11 road games.

The defending World Series champions continue to surge as we come down the home stretch of the 2023 season. As October approaches, I'm backing the better team in this spot in the Astros.

The Marlins will be sending left-hander Braxton Garrett to the mound on Monday, and he has endured plenty of struggles this season. Garrett owns a 5.40 ERA in 11 home starts and has surrendered at least three runs in five of his last seven starts. This while lasting just five or fewer innings in four of those outings. On top of Garrett's struggles, the Marlins bullpen has a 4.12 ERA, which is 19th in the majors.

The Astros have thrived when they've faced left-handed pitching this year. Houston possesses the fourth-highest OPS (.791) against southpaws. The Astros have been victorious in each of their last four games when facing left-handed pitching. During that seven-game stretch, they are averaging 7.3 runs and have scored at least eight runs in four of those contests. With the Astros facing a starter that struggles against lefties, I'm banking on Houston to roll in this one.

💰 More MLB picks

Mariners at Royals, 8:10 p.m. | Watch live: MLB.tv

The Pick: Under 8.5 (-111)

Key trend: The under is 6-3-1 in the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners and Royals haven't exactly been offensive juggernauts as of late. That's why I'm more than comfortable taking the under here.

It's no secret that the Royals have been one of the more lackluster teams around the majors as they own the second-worst overall record. The Royals lineup hasn't been dangerous as a whole. After all, Kansas City is averaging 5.6 runs over their last five games. However, if you take a 12-run showing against the Red Sox out of equation, Kansas City is averaging just 4.0 runs during that five-game stretch. In addition, when it comes to the under, it has cashed in three of the Royals' last four games.

Meanwhile, the Mariners may be in the thick of the playoff race, but they're averaging just 4.0 runs over their past five contests. Seattle has tallied three or fewer runs in three of those games, including in each of its last two. It also doesn't hurt that the Royals rank third-worst when it comes to scoring runs on the year behind only the Tigers and Athletics. When it comes to the under, it has hit in six of the Mariners' last seven games.

Angels at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. | Watch live: MLB.tv



The Pick: Max Scherzer Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-108)

Key trend: Scherzer has registered at least eight strikeouts in five of his last 10 starts.

The Angels have registered the fifth-most strikeouts in all of baseball entering Monday. With Max Scherzer on the mound, I'd be a fool not to back his strikeouts prop in this spot.

Since joining the Rangers at the trade deadline, Scherzer has tallied 15 strikeouts across two starts with his new team. The veteran right-hander racked up nine strikeouts against the White Sox in his first start despite the Rangers falling behind 3-0. Scherzer has logged at least seven innings in three of his past five starts, so it's likely that he will go deep in this one. Additionally, the Angels are averaging 8.2 strikeouts and have registered double-digit strikeouts in two of their last five contests. With the Angels striking out at a high rate, Scherzer should be able to get the eight that we need here.