Friday generally is good news in and of itself for many people. Here, under the Matt Snyder byline on CBS Sports, Friday means it's time for another installment of picks, or, as I like to call this little exercise, Friday Night lines.

I'm here to wish you another very happy Friday, as we're following up a 2-0 week here in bets and looking to keep the good times rolling. This time around we're going to play three hitter props before our usual home run recommendations and a futures play.

The lines are from BetMGM for Friday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. over 2.5 H+R+RBI (+120)

Yes, I'm diving right in. Acuña is returning after nearly a year of missed time due to a torn ACL and the ensuring surgical repair of his left knee. We know how good he can be and we're pretty sure he's going to bat leadoff in front of a powerful middle of the Braves' order where Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna are both swinging the bat well. In his five rehab games for Triple-A Gwinnett, Acuña was 5 for 12 with two doubles and a home run, scoring six times in five games. He'll look like himself here on Friday.

The matchup to start comes against Nick Pivetta of the Padres. Acuña has seen him 34 times, hitting only .233/.324/.300 against him, but I like the familiarity and I like the extra adrenaline that'll be provided by returning in front of the Atlanta fans. Hey, maybe we'll even see a leadoff homer and that would get us home immediately here for plus money.

Seiya Suzuki over 1.5 H+R+RBI (+100)

The Reds host the Cubs Friday night in Great American Ball Park. It's a hitter-friendly hard and though a cold wave swept across the Midwest this week, it'll be over 60 during this game, so that isn't bad at all. Hunter Greene returns from the injured list for the Reds and he's excellent. The Cubs' offense will be a tall order. The one time the Cubs faced him during his breakout, All-Star season in 2024 in GABP, the Cubs got him for four runs on five hits in 6⅔ innings, winning 8-4. He gave up two homers that game, including one off the bat of Seiya Suzuki.

Suzuki this season is slugging .527, thanks to 11 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. He leads the NL with 43 and has scored 27 runs. On this hits plus runs plus RBI prop, he's averaging 2.54 per game and we only have 1.5 here with +100. Last season against Greene, he went 5 for 8 with a double, triple and two home runs, driving home six runs. The sample is too small to say he owns him, but it's within striking distance.

On top of that, Suzuki is hot right now. In his last 1 games, he's got 12 hits, 12 RBI and seven runs scored with a .925 OPS.

Pablo López over 5.5 K (-110)

The Twins host the Royals and the Royals are generally tough to strikeout as a team, which is why we get a relatively low number here with López. He struck them out six times earlier this year in K.C. (April 8) and that was before he really got things going. He only lasted 4⅔ innings that time and still would've cashed this ticket.

Right now, López is riding a string of five consecutive starts with at least six strikeouts and five innings pitched. He's struck out 35 in 28⅓ innings with a 2.86 ERA in this stretch.

In López's last three seasons against the Royals, he's faced them six times, having struck them out 45 times in 35 innings with a 2.31 ERA.

Home run play(s): Check those Phillies

Sacramento's Sutter Health Park has been a boon for home runs this season, especially during night games. It's going to be warm with the wind blowing out. The Phillies hit for big power. Do the math.

Now, A's starter Jeffrey Springs hasn't yet given up a home run to a lefty this season, but Kyle Schwarber (+270) and Bryce Harper (+310) are good enough to ride with, should you so choose. Also keep in mind that Springs won't be throwing a complete game and the A's bullpen can be touched up from time to time.

Among the righties, Alec Bohm (+575), Trea Turner (+400), Nick Castellanos (+400) and J.T. Realmuto (+475) are all intriguing. Just pick whichever one you're feeling. I think multiple hit here.

Futures play: NL team to win World Series (-165)

As I discussed earlier this week on CBS Sports HQ, I feel like there's so much power in the National League this season, that even with the juice here I think this is a good buy. The AL is only +130 and I'd much rather take the NL side here.

The Dodgers are obviously still the odds-on favorites to win and they are in the NL. Some other possible NL powerhouse teams might be the Phillies, Mets, Cubs, Padres, Giants, Diamondbacks and Braves, trickling down the Cardinals, Reds and Brewers. On the AL side, the Tigers and Yankees are possible powerhouse teams and maybe the Mariners are, too, but who else could be trusted at this point? The rest of the contenders are the Twins, Astros, Rangers, Royals, Guardians, Blue Jays, Red Sox, Rays and, I guess, Angels.

The NL has a big leg up this season. It's the Dodgers but it's also the depth of the league.