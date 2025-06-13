Happy Friday. We're firmly in the territory now where a bunch of extra eyeballs are about to be on baseball. The NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final can both conclude in less than a week, and even if they stretch, Game 7 of the NBA Finals is nine days away.

For casual bettors, now is a good time to start getting your feet wet before diving in when there are far fewer sports to play this coming summer. We've got you covered here with some Friday Night (baseball) lines.

This time around, the odds come from FanDuel

Paul Skenes under 6.5 K (+122)

Skenes is the Cy Young favorite in the National League and is probably going to start the All-Star Game again. He's struck out 39 batters in his last five starts and has 92 strikeouts in 14 starts this season. As such, it might sound ridiculous to take an under on his strikeout total.

The Cubs, though, are one of the toughest teams to strike out in all of baseball (20.3%, 25th of 30) and have seen plenty of him. This will be the sixth time the Cubs have faced Skenes, tops in baseball. Last time he faced them was May 1 and the Cubs won, 8-3. Skenes allowed three runs (three solo homers) on five hits with four walks and only two strikeouts in five innings. Don't expect a repeat of the homers -- the wind is blowing in at Wrigley Field Friday -- but the Cubs can put him in play, even if it's weak contact.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto over 6.5 K (-116)

Let's take an over on the strikeout total here. The Giants are just about average in terms of strikeout rate and they haven't seen Yamamoto since May 13 last season. He struck out six that day, but he's a better version of himself this season, specifically, that splitter is much more heavy. It was great last season, but it's even better now. Opposing hitters are slashing just .121/.155/.220 with a 43.3% whiff rate against that pitch compared to 38.6% last season. Generally speaking, a whiff rate of 35% on any pitch is considered exceptional.

Also, perhaps the familiarity of the sight lines at home is a factor, but the Giants strike out much more frequently on the road than at home. In fact, their road strikeout rate is the third-highest in baseball.

I like Yamamoto to strike out more than a batter per inning and last through at least six innings. Seven strikeouts in six innings is a very reasonable prediction.

Home run play: Fernando Tatis Jr. (+430)

Tatis hasn't homered since May 27 and only has one since May 18. He's too talented and powerful a hitter for the power outage to last much longer. The Padres head to Arizona and Tatis has feasted, historically, in Chase Field with a career line of .327/.368/.644. In 25 games there, he has nine doubles and eight home runs. On the mound for the Diamondbacks is Ryne Nelson and Tatis is 4 for 11 (.364) with two doubles in his career against Nelson.

Futures play: Matt Shaw to win NL Rookie of the Year (+600)

Yes, this is a repeat play from last week, other than that it was +750 last week and hopefully you got in then. Things are moving toward Shaw becoming the easy and obvious favorite by the All-Star break. He has settled in at third base as an excellent defender for the first-place Cubs and has hit very well in his 22 games since coming back from the minors. That tough start for 18 games before his demotion will continue to be buried under the weight of his good stats as we move forward.

This is going to be around +300 within the next two weeks. Don't wait around.