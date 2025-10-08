The Toronto Blue Jays will try to close out the New York Yankees and advance to the ALCS when the two teams collide in Game 4 of the ALDS on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Up 2-0 in the series, the Blue Jays took a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the third inning of Game 3 on Tuesday and looked poised to sweep the Yankees out of the postseason. But the Bronx Bombers got two runs in the third and a game-tying three-run home run from Aaron Judge in the fourth en route to scoring eight unanswered in a 9-6 victory. Toronto still leads the best-of-5 series 2-1. First pitch for Game 4 is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET on FS1.

For Game 4, rookie righty Cam Schlittler (4-3, 2.96 ERA) will take the ball for New York. He is coming off a dazzling start in his postseason debut: eight scoreless innings while striking out 12 and allowing five hits and zero walks in a 4-0 win over the Red Sox in the decisive Game 3 of the AL Wild Card series. The last time Schlittler faced Toronto, he lasted just 1 2/3 innings after giving up four runs on five hits in a 7-1 loss on Sept. 5. Since then, the Yankees have won each of his five starts.

He will face a Blue Jays lineup that has been red-hot in the playoffs. Toronto is hitting .345 in the ALDS with a 1.047 OPS and nine home runs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays in the postseason with three homers and eight RBI while hitting .615 with a 1.308 OPS.

Meanwhile, Toronto will have a bullpen day for Game 4 with righty reliever Louis Varland (4-3, 2.97) serving as the opener. Varland was the pitcher against whom Judge hit Tuesday's game-tying—and possibly series-altering—three-run homer. Varland also was one of six relievers the Blue Jays used in Game 3.

As he did in the regular season, Judge is leading New York at the plate in the postseason. The AL MVP candidate leads the Yankees in runs (five), hits (11), RBI (six) and OPS (1.304) and is tied for the team lead in home runs (one) and batting average (.500).

Not surprisingly, Judge is the +186 favorite to hit a home run at FanDuel. He's followed by Giancarlo Stanton (+220), George Springer (+310), Trent Grisham (+350) and Guerrero (+360).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS at NEW YORK YANKEES | 10/8 | 7:08 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Blue Jays +144

Toronto wins in 39% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Blue Jays +1.5 (-145)

Toronto covers in 61% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-106)

The Over hits in 53.4% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 4.9, Blue Jays 4.2