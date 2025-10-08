The Chicago Cubs have their backs against the wall as they host the Milwaukee Brewers for Game 3 of the NLDS at 5:08 p.m. ET. The Brewers took the first two contests of the series in Milwaukee, and the Cubs now need to win three straight games to avoid elimination. Wednesday's game will be shown nationally on TBS.

If you're looking to get into MLB betting and want the latest Brewers vs. Cubs odds, projections and player props, be sure to check out the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Quinn Priester (13-3, 3.32 ERA) gets the start for Milwaukee. The right-hander, a longtime favorite of prospect wonks, has enjoyed a post-hype breakout in his first season as a Brewer. Acquired from Boston as a depth piece, Priester quickly became an important fixture in the Milwaukee rotation.

Veteran Jameson Taillon (11-7. 3.68 ERA) will try keep Chicago's season alive. The righty tossed four scoreless innings in the Wild Card round against the San Diego Padres in an eventual Cubs win.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Priester is set at over/under 3.5 strikeouts (Over -118, Under -112) and Taillon is set at 2.5 (Over -138, Under +104). Taillon's Over is rated 5 stars out of 5 by the SportsLine model, which projects the veteran to notch 4.5 punchouts.

Michael Busch is the +430 favorite to hit a home run at FanDuel. He's followed by Jackson Chourio (+470), Jake Bauers (+600), Kyle Tucker (+600), Christian Yelich (+630), Seiya Suzuki (+630) and William Contreras (+680).

Check out the model's best bets for Brewers vs. Cubs Game 3 on Wednesday:

MILWAUKEE BREWERS at CHICAGO CUBS | 10/8 | 5:08 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Cubs -121

Chicago wins in 54% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Cubs +1.5 (-221)

Chicago covers in 70% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 6.5 (-120)

The Over hits in 72% of simulations

Projected score: Cubs 4.5, Brewers 4.4