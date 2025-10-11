We've got another winner-take-all contest in the 2025 MLB playoffs, with the Chicago Cubs heading north to face the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 5 of the NLDS. The home team has won every game in this series, with Milwaukee taking the first two games and Chicago responding with wins in Game 3 and Game 4.

Those interested in MLB betting and looking for the latest Cubs vs. Brewers odds, predictions and picks should check out the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Neither team has announced a starting pitcher yet. The Cubs rolled out Matthew Boyd in Game 4, so they'll likely lean on Shota Imanaga and Colin Rea in some combination. Both pitchers took the mound in Game 2. The Brewers went with Freddy Peralta in Game 4, so they're also probably going to rely on multiple pitchers in this game. Quinn Priester, Jose Quintana and Jacob Misiorowski are all likely to see action.

Michael Busch, who has hit 38 home runs this season and four in these playoffs, is the +350 favorite at DraftKings to go yard in Game 5. His Cubs teammates Kyle Tucker (+435) and Seiya Suzuki (+453) are next in the odds ladder to hit a home run, followed by Brewers star Jackson Chourio (+456) and Andrew Vaughn (+473).

The Brewers are -143 favorites (wager $143 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds for Game 5, with the Cubs priced at +120 (wager $100 to win $120). The total sits at 7.5.

CHICAGO CUBS at MILWAUKEE BREWERS | 10/11 | 8:08 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Cubs +120

Chicago wins in 46% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Cubs +1.5 (-176)

Chicago covers in 68% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7.5

The Over hits in 59.2% of simulations

Projected score: Brewers 4.4, Cubs 4.3