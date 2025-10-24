The 2025 World Series kicks off Friday night when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Dodgers. Toronto needed seven games to get past the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS, while the Dodgers swept the Milwaukee Brewers in four games and are 9-1 this postseason. Los Angeles is looking to become the first team since the New York Yankees (1998-2000) to win consecutive World Series titles. The Blue Jays are looking for their first championship since 1993, which was their last appearance in the Fall Classic. The Dodgers are -156 favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the Blue Jays are +131 underdogs. The total is 7.5. For the latest Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Game 1 projections and expert picks, head over to SportsLine.

If you're interested in MLB betting, you need to see what Angelo Magliocca, also known as "Amags," has lined up for Game 1 of the World Series. Magliocca, a regular contributor to The Early Edge and CBS Sports HQ, is a seasoned MLB handicapper up 123.5 units over the last three MLB seasons. Here's a look at his picks for Friday.

Best MLB World Series bets for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Game 1/series handicap: Dodgers/Dodgers (+115, DraftKings) -- 1u

If you're looking for a way to bet on the Dodgers in this series, my best recommendation is to avoid betting them to win the World Series (-215), and instead bet the Game 1 winner plus World Series Winner parlay at +115 on DraftKings; officially listed as "Dodgers/Dodgers Game/Series Double" in the "series props" section. I believe Los Angeles has the advantage starting the series behind Blake Snell and a well rested bullpen, and the angle here is that we either get on the Dodgers to win the Series at +115 where they'll already have a 1-0 lead, or we just bet them to win the series at a much better price if they end up losing the first game. I firmly believe this is a lopsided series, and if the Dodgers win Game 1, it should only be a matter of time before they wrap up another title.

We could talk purely numbers all day and argue whether there is enough value on the series winner or Game 1 money line to bet those individually, and if it came down to it, I would side with the Dodgers series winner. But I like this plus money shot being that the correlation of winning Game 1 and the series for the Dodgers is being undervalued, in my opinion. Playing in Toronto to start with three games to come in Los Angeles, if the Blue Jays don't take both games at home to start the series, they are at risk of not making the return flight to Toronto for Games 6 and 7. It's actually a blessing for the Dodgers to not be the home team in this series, as they only need to steal one game in Toronto before going back home with a chance to win it all in L.A.

A lot of times, this series would break down as the Dodgers playing two games at home and then needing to either win it all on the road or risk coming back home after allowing their opponent to steal at least a couple games. This year, the Dodgers are set up in a better position from a home vs. away standpoint, and that plays into my next bet below.

Under 6.5 games (-270, DraftKings) -- 1u (or parlay piece)

With the Dodgers playing a couple of games on the road and then heading home for three straight, I think the chances this series heads back to Toronto are lower than some of the sportsbooks and projection systems currently believe. This line for the Under 6.5 games allows us to cash in a ton of different ways, only losing if the series is pushed to a decisive Game 7. With the Under 5.5 games being priced at +125, I'm finding some value on the Under, but the Under 6.5 games gives you even more breathing room, and I have this one closer to 80% probability (-400).

Dodgers -1.5 (+110, BetMGM) -- 0.5u

Starting pitchers Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani have all turned in strong outings and look more than prepared for the big stage. Los Angeles also has a bevy of relievers that have been reliable at worst through the playoffs, and new "closer" Roki Sasaki looks like a problem for opposing batters when paired alongside Blake Treinen late in the game. The Dodgers' offense hasn't had to do a ton of heavy lifting thanks to all of those stud pitchers, but being the road team for the first two games here, I'm going to take advantage of getting all nine guaranteed at-bats and lay at least a half unit down on the run line.

This line of thinking also pertains to hitter props, so while I don't have anyone specifically listed here for hits + runs + RBI, these Dodgers bats are in a good position in Games 1 and 2 being on the away side. Trey Yesavage will start against Snell, giving the Dodgers a major edge, in my opinion. Snell dominated this lineup over five innings earlier this year, striking out 10 batters and walking three, while Yesavage has yet to see a lineup as good as this one and allowed 10 hits and seven runs over his last two starts this postseason. Even if Yesavage can have some success the first couple of times he faces these hitters, at some point this Dodgers lineup always seems to break through, and a big inning late in the game is never out of the question, especially as the away team.