It looked like we were getting a low-scoring and close Game 1 of the World Series -- and then the sixth inning happened. The Dodgers and Blue Jays were locked up at a 2-2 tie, but a leadoff walk to Bo Bichette wound up starting a nine-run inning where Toronto took full control en route to an 11-4 win. The Blue Jays will now look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead with a win at home on Saturday, while the Dodgers will try to even things up at 1-1 before the series heads to Los Angeles on Monday.

The Dodgers are -146 favorites on the road in Game 2, while the Blue Jays are +128 underdogs at home. The total sits at 7.5 runs. For the latest Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Game 2 projections as well as expert picks and best bets, head over to SportsLine.

If you're interested in MLB betting, you need to see what Angelo Magliocca, also known as "Amags," has lined up for Game 2 of the World Series. Magliocca, a regular contributor to The Early Edge and CBS Sports HQ, is a seasoned MLB handicapper up 123.5 units over the last three MLB seasons. Here's a look at his picks for Saturday.

Best MLB World Series bets for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Dodgers to win the World Series (-115 ESPN) -- 2u

Well, Game 1 didn't go as planned for the Dodgers and we lost our series double bet, although we avoided losing 1.6u on the Game 1 money line, at least. And after not betting into that -215 price on the Dodgers to win it all prior to Game 1, we've now knocked the odds way down to -115 here for the Dodgers to win the series. Being a -150 or worse favorite in Game 2 with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound, I like how this sets up for the Dodgers to steal Game 2 in Toronto.

The plan was always to bet the game/series double being L.A. had the edge with Snell on the mound in Game 1. That gave us the ability to hold +115 in our hand for the Dodgers to win it all with a 1-0 lead, or we just come back and bet the Dodgers to win the series at better odds after a stunning Game 1 loss. I get in the end this means we should go a bit heavier now being that we do have to make up for a lost unit on the first game, but I'm totally fine with that. Even with losing the first game of the series, the Dodgers have three pivotal games at home coming up after this, and it would be shocking if they were not a favorite by a sizable margin in each of those games. If you wanted to do a rollover parlay on the money line each night for Games 3, 4 and 5, I would not be opposed, but I really like just getting on the Dodgers side here at -115.

Roki Sasaki and Blake Treinen were both not used in Game 1 thanks to the lopsided score, so we should absolutely see them tonight, maybe earlier than usual if trouble arises. The last thing the Dodgers want to do is head home down 2-0, and I anticipate that Dave Roberts is on the same page, meaning he'll manage this game tighter than he would have if they won last night. The Blue Jays have never seen Yoshinobu Yamamoto, so there may be a slight adjustment period the first couple times through the order, while the L.A. offense has seen Kevin Gausman plenty over the years, albeit nothing this season. I give the Dodgers the edge in the first five innings and would make -0.5 my bet here if getting involved on the game level, but I'm going to take the full series winner play and leave it at that.

Kevin Gausman 2+ walks (-140 ESPN) -- 0.5u

Trey Yesavage went just four innings for the Blue Jays in Game 1, and their bullpen was asked to cover five full innings, so I think John Schneider would like to stick with Kevin Gausman for as long as possible here. Even if he gets into a bit of trouble, Gausman has already been trusted more than once this postseason by Schneider to work out of a jam, and I don't think much changes here. If anything, the Game 1 victory allows them to use a bit more patience with the starter, and letting the Dodgers' hitters see the bullpen arms as little as possible should be the formula for success moving forward.

Gausman has seen his walk rate jump in the playoffs as well, with nine walks (and one intentional walk) across 18 innings so far, even throwing one inning of relief where he walked three batters. The 7-9 hitters for L.A. don't walk much, but between Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Will Smith, we have five hitters at least a 9% walk rate, with three being 13% or more. Intentional walks would also help our cause here since this is a full game bet, so I don't hate that knowing Schneider's tendency to avoid the big bat with two outs and a base open.

Worth noting

The Toronto hitters were impressive last night with how they took pitches out of the zone against Blake Snell, forcing his pitch count up quickly as he walked three batters before completing six innings. The thing about Snell is that he relies on hitters to chase to be effective, and the Blue Jays were simply not chasing pitches last night. Yamamoto is a bit different, where he relies less on chase and more on called strikes. But with how solid the Jays were inside the zone last night, Yamamoto will likely need to run into some soft contact to be effective. His line for walks is set at 1.5 with plus odds to the Over, and I lean that direction, although I'm not sure he would be allowed to continue too far if his command is off and he's walking batters.