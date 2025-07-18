The San Francisco Giants (52-45) and Toronto Blue Jays (55-41) are hoping to start off the second half of the MLB season on the right foot, as the two square off in Toronto on Friday, July 18, at 7:07 p.m. ET. The game will be available nationally on MLB Network.

Baseball fans looking to get into MLB betting can get the latest Giants vs. Blue Jays predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Chris Bassitt (9-4, 4.12 ERA) gets the nod for Toronto, while Justin Verlander (0-7, 4.70 ERA) is still looking for his first win this campaign with San Francisco. At FanDuel Sportsbook, Bassitt's strikeout prop is 5.5 (Over +100, Under -128), while Verlander's is 3.5 (Over -174, Under +130). The SportsLine Projection Model rates the Over on Verlander's strikeout prop as a 4-star recommendation, as it projects Verlander to finish with 4.5 punchouts.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Rafael Devers are tied for the shortest odds to homer in this game at +360. Devers has the most home runs this season of any player on either team, though 15 of his 17 home runs have come with the Red Sox and he only has two homers in 25 games with the Giants. Other notable home run odds include George Springer at +430, Bo Bichette at +540 and Willy Adames at +540.

The Blue Jays are -146 favorites (wager $146 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Giants are +122 (wager $100 to win $122) underdogs. The total currently resides at 8.5. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Giants-Blue Jays at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Giants vs. Blue Jays on Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS at TORONTO BLUE JAYS | 7/18 | 7:07 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Giants +122

San Francisco wins in 47% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Giants +1.5 (-171)

San Francisco covers in 68% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-110)

The Over hits in 58.7% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Projected score: Blue Jays 4.9, Giants 4.8