The Seattle Mariners survived a historic 15-inning affair in Game 5 of the ALDS to beat the Detroit Tigers and head to their first ALCS since 2001. They now face a Toronto Blue Jays team that had the best record in the American League and beat the New York Yankees in four games in the ALDS. First pitch Sunday is set for 8:08 p.m. ET on FOX.

Those interested in MLB betting and looking for the latest Mariners vs. Blue Jays odds, predictions and picks should check out the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model enters the second week of the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money line picks this season.

The Mariners had to use three of their top starting pitchers to win on Friday, so Bryce Miller (4-6, 5.68 ERA) will get the nod for Seattle after starting Game 4 on Wednesday and pitching 4 1/3 innings of two-run ball. He'll be opposed by veteran Kevin Gausman, who gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings against the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS last Saturday. Miller's strikeout total at DraftKings Sportsbook is 2.5 (Over -118, Under -108) while Gausman's is 5.5 (Over -145, Under +114).

Cal Raleigh, who led MLB with 60 home runs in 2025, is the favorite to homer at DraftKings at +261, followed by Toronto ALDS hero Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at +309. Next up are Daulton Varsho (+363), George Springer (+380), Addison Barger (+425), Julio Rodriguez (+427), Anthony Santander (+444), Eugenio Suarez (+498) and Jorge Polanco (+531).

The Blue Jays are -166favorites (wager $166 to win $100) on the money line, per the latest SportsLine consensus odds for Game 1, while the Mariners are +138 (wager $100 to win $138) underdogs. The total is set at 8 runs. For the model's latest projections and expert picks for Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 1, visit SportsLine.

Check out the model's best bets for Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 1 on Saturday.

SEATTLE MARINERS at TORONTO BLUE JAYS | 10/12 | 8:08 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Mariners +138

Seattle wins in 50% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Mariners +1.5 (-137)

Seattle covers in 71% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8

The Over hits in 51.1 % of simulations

Projected score: Seattle 4.6, Toronto 4.4