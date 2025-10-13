We have a precious few days left in 2025 with two baseball games. Monday, Oct. 13, is of one them. That makes it a great day. We'll get Game 2 of the ALCS between the Blue Jays and Mariners before Game 1 of the NLCS between the Brewers and Dodgers. Game 1 of the ALCS did not disappoint. George Springer hit a leadoff bomb for the Blue Jays and then they had two runners on base after that, but they were shut down the rest of the game as the Mariners won. Big props to Bryce Miller for the start of his life. It hurt us here in best bets, but we'll get back on track today.

Trey Yesavage over 5.5 strikeouts (-133)

Whoa, this one is popular. It was plus money last night and enough people have wagered on it that the odds have moved well into "that's some juice" territory. With good reason.

The Mariners have a sneaky-good offense that is underrated, with their stats suppressed by their oppressive home ballpark, but they will strikeout. They do it plenty. They struck out 11 times in Game 1. They had the seventh-highest strikeout percentage in baseball this season.

Yesavage gets punchouts, too. He struck out a ridiculous 160 in 98 innings in the minors this season. He struck out 16 in 14 MLB innings after his promotion. He struck out 11 Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS. If you're concerned about workload, he only needed 78 pitches to get to that 11. The Mariners have never seen him and his power splitter is going to be a problem. He might only go five innings, but getting to that sixth strikeout won't be an issue.

Andrew Vaughn over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (+108)

The Brewers saved Vaughn's career. He was one of the worst major-league players with the White Sox this season, possibly even the single worst position player. After joining the Brewers, though, he hit .320 with a .583 slugging percentage in American Family Field.

He obliterated lefties, hitting .403 with a .569 slugging percentage. He hit a three-run homer off lefty Shota Imanaga in Game 2 of the NLDS. Dodgers lefty Blake Snell is a tougher assignment than Imanaga, but Vaughn's success at home against lefties in the middle of an underrated batting order cannot be ignored.

BONUS: Brewers win NLCS +170

So many people think the Dodgers are going to steamroll the Brewers. I don't. I think the Brewers are going to ride "doing the little things" in addition to doing the obvious good things in this series. They are a great team. I'm going with the plus money here.