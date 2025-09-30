The MLB playoffs get underway on Tuesday with the Wild Card Round, and for the first time since 2020 the Chicago Cubs will be part of the action. They welcome the San Diego Padres to the friendly confines of Wrigley Field on Tuesday for Game 1 of their best-of-three series. First pitch is scheduled for 3:08 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown nationally on ABC.

If you're looking to get into MLB betting and want the latest Cubs vs. Padres odds, projections and player props, be sure to check out the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Veteran left-hander Matthew Boyd (14-8, 3.21 ERA) gets the start for Chicago. The southpaw was a first-time All-Star and had his first healthy season in years at age 34. San Diego counters with Nick Pivetta (13-5, 2.87). The right-hander shined in his first campaign as a Padre, leaving many Red Sox fans wondering where his sudden excellence came from.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Boyd is set at over/under 3.5 strikeouts (Over -146, Under +110) while Pivetta is set at 4.5 punchouts (Over -158, Under +118). The model has 5-star ratings on both Overs, as it projects Boyd at 5.3 strikeouts and Pivetta at 6.3

Padres third baseman Manny Machado and Cubs first baseman Michael Busch are +420 co-favorites to hit a home run. They're followed by Fernando Tatis Jr. (+440), Seiya Suzuki (+470), Kyle Tucker (+560), Pete Crow-Armstrong (+600), Ian Happ (+630) and Dansby Swanson (+800).

Check out the model's best bets for Cubs vs. Padres Game 1 on Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO PADRES at CHICAGO CUBS | 9/30 | 3:08 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Cubs -127

Chicago wins in 65% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+178)

Chicago covers in 78% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7 (-109)

The Over hits in 49.1% of simulations

Projected score: Cubs 4.3, Padres 3.5