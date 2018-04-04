MLB picks, predictions, odds for April 4: Go under 7.5 runs in Mariners-Giants

The MLB season is in full swing after a thrilling opening weekend. With average Joes and professionals alike lining up to back stars like Felix Hernandez, Mike Trout, Buster Posey and three time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber, Wednesday's huge 13-game slate is drawing massive action.

Finishing his first novel, Why Vegas Never Closes, Rusk has built his name by exploiting flaws in public betting.

With his economics and statistics background, Rusk uses multiple algorithms along with recency bias to produce profitable MLB picks. And that's exactly what "The Prodigy" did last year, returning over $3,000 for anybody who followed his MLB selections with $100 bets.

We can tell you Rusk likes the under (7.5 runs) in Mariners-Giants at 7:15 p.m. ET, thanks in part to a pitchers' duel between Felix Hernandez and Johnny Cueto.

King Felix has an ERA of 1.86 in four outings against the Giants, while Cueto thrives in interleague play with a 2.8 ERA in 31 starts.

In addition to this mound matchup, head umpire Lance Barksdale has called unders at an astounding rate -- going 218-169 and compiling over 37 units in his career.

Nationals vs. Braves (+175)

Rays vs. Yankees (-240)

Phillies vs. Mets (-135)

Royals vs. Tigers (-123)

Orioles vs. Astros (-190)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks (+115)

Indians vs. Angels (+130)

Twins vs. Pirates (-108)

White Sox vs. Blue Jays (-200)

Mariners vs. Giants (-126)

Cardinals vs. Brewers (+105)

Rangers vs. Athletics (-156)

Rockies vs. Padres (+112)