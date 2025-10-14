The Los Angeles Dodgers used eight strong innings from Blake Snell to take Game 1 of the NLCS 2-1 over the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Brewers will be looking to leave their home field with a split before the series heads west. The two remaining National League teams are facing off in Game 2 of the NLCS Tuesday night at 8:08 p.m. ET on TBS.

If you're interested in MLB betting, you need to see what Angelo Magliocca, also known as "Amags," has lined up for Tuesday's contest. Magliocca, a regular contributor to The Early Edge and CBS Sports HQ, is a seasoned MLB handicapper up 123.5 units over the last three MLB seasons.

Read on for Amags' picks and analysis.

Dodgers vs Brewers bets

Shohei Ohtani Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-124, DraftKings) -- 1u

Shohei Ohtani 2+ walks (+306) -- 0.5u

Our play on Shohei Ohtani didn't work out last night as he walked three times (twice intentionally) and had a couple of loud outs on the balls he did put in play. Thanks to a lack of offense once again from the Dodgers, Ohtani wasn't able to score any runs either, leaving us with little in the way of success on the hits + runs + RBI bet. Tonight, I'm going back to the well but this time we only need to go over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI, and with the Dodgers still being the away team and having Ohtani atop the order, I love this spot to cash on a lower number.

In his career against Brewers starter Freddy Peralta, Ohtani has smacked two home runs in nine at-bats, tallying three total hits and four RBI with two walks and two strikeouts in there as well. Back on July 19, these two faced off and Ohtani ended up taking Peralta deep while hitting multiple balls over 100 mph exit velocity. I would not be surprised to see him swinging early and often tonight, but at the same time, I'm hedging a bit with the walk props after seeing how Pat Murphy decided to deal with the big lefty yesterday. Because of the two intentional walks, I've played one walk at -180 in a couple of parlays -- one with Cal Raleigh to walk once tomorrow for +162 odds -- and I've also bet the 2+ walks prop straight at +306 on DraftKings.

Freddie Freeman 1+ walk (+140) -- 0.5u

Freddie Freeman 2+ walks (+790) -- 0.25u

As the Dodgers' offense sputters, Freddie Freeman went deep last night with one of the only big hits of the game for the L.A. bats. Of course, there was the incredible play in center field by Sal Frelick to steal a grand slam from Max Muncy, which was much to my dismay since we were on the team total, but beyond that, there weren't many long and loud outs. I'll pass on betting on the team total again, but seeing how Murphy dealt with Ohtani last night has me thinking he may start to take the same approach against Freeman here.

We saw the Dodgers first baseman get hot last year in the World Series, being a major difference maker, and those highlights have to be at the front of the Brewers' minds after seeing that homer last night. Sending Freeman to first base with an intentional walk may be the smarter move as the game goes on, but if we don't get the intentional walk, Freeman could still easily work a count to get to first base against Peralta, who has struggled to avoid walking lefties this year. And with that being his significantly worse side for walks -- near 12% -- the potential is there for a regular base on balls from the starter. At this price, I'm finding value in betting the 1+ walks line, and I'm also going to put a 0.25u on 2+ walks at +790 on DraftKings.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Under 16.5 outs (-111) -- 0.5u

The Dodgers' bullpen has been saved a bunch recently. Between off days and Blake Snell going eight innings last night, they have a plethora of relievers that are ready to be called upon by Dave Roberts. Yamamoto has now allowed 10 hits in 10 2/3 innings this postseason and the Brewers were statistically one of the best offenses at working counts this year, seeing the sixth-most pitches per plate appearance. After Yamamoto lasted just four innings against the Phillies his last time out, I wouldn't be surprised to see Roberts go to the bullpen early here if Yamamoto gets into even a little bit of trouble.

This line opened at 17.5 and has moved to 16.5 now, but I wouldn't be surprised if we see 15.5 as the ending line before first pitch. I can't take anything away from Yamamoto's great regular season, but he did throw nearly 175 innings, which was about 85 more than the previous year. We could be seeing a bit of fatigue out of the Dodgers righty at this point.