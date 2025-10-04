After winning their first American League West division crown since 2001, the Seattle Mariners look to continue their magical season in an ALDS matchup against the Detroit Tigers. Seattle will host Game 1 of this series on Saturday, Oct. 2, with first pitch slated for 8:38 p.m. ET on FS1.

If you're looking to get into MLB betting and want the latest Tigers vs. Mariners odds, projections and player props, be sure to check out the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

The Tigers will be trotting out rookie Troy Melton (3-2, 2.76 ERA) for the start, while George Kirby (10-8, 4.21 ERA) gets the nod for the Mariners. This is Melton's first career postseason start, but it's not his first playoff appearance. Melton gave up four earned runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and picked up the loss in the Tigers' 6-1 defeat to the Guardians in Game 2 in their Wild Card series.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Kirby's strikeout prop is at 6.5 (Over -114, Under -122), whereas Melton's sits at just 2.5 (Over -168, Under +138). The SportsLine Projection Model has calculated 4.7 strikeouts for Melton for tonight's start, making Over 2.5 a 5-star recommended play (out of 5 stars).

Cal Raleigh led baseball with 60 home runs in the regular season, and he has the shortest odds to leave the yard in this Game 1 at +235. Raleigh is followed by three more Mariners, with Eugenio Suarez at +400, Julio Rodriguez at +430 and Jorge Polanco at +450. Riley Greene is the first Tigers player to appear in this market at +480.

Check out the model's best bets for Tigers vs. Mariners Game 1 on Saturday.

DETROIT TIGERS at SEATTLE MARINERS | 10/4 | 8:38 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Tigers +161

Detroit wins in 35% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-137)

Detroit covers in 60% of simulations to bring value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7 (-106)

The Over hits in 55% of simulations

Projected score: Mariners 4.6, Tigers 3.7