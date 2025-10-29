The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers continue the 2025 World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 29 with Game 5 from Dodger Stadium. The Blue Jays won Game 1 before the Dodgers took Games 2 and 3 to grab home-field advantage, only to see Toronto take it back with a Game 4 victory.

The pitching matchup for Game 5 will be the same as it was in Game 1, with Trey Yesavage going to the mound for Toronto while Los Angeles rolls with Blake Snell. Yesavage gave up two runs in four innings of work in Game 1 but Snell was much worse, surrendering eight hits and five runs in five innings. According to the SportsLine Projection Model, the Blue Jays cover the run line in 69% of simulations and they win in 47%, making them worth backing as +169 money line underdogs in the latest consensus odds.

If you're interested in MLB betting, you need to see what Angelo Magliocca, also known as "Amags," has lined up for Game 5 of the World Series. Magliocca, a regular contributor to The Early Edge and CBS Sports HQ, is a seasoned MLB handicapper up 123.5 units over the last three MLB seasons. Here's a look at his picks for Wednesday.

Best bets for Blue Jays vs. Dodgers World Series Game 5

All eyes were on Shohei Ohtani last night for the walks prop, and many bettors were on the over 1.5 line which started around +250 and ended up worse than -200. It was an astounding move from an odds perspective but that type of thing will happen in some of these smaller prop markets. John Schneider is always liable to walk the opposing team's best hitter, so the Ohtani walks angle is still firmly in play tonight, although I think we may be looking at the wrong superstar for a walk.

Guerrero Jr. was walked intentionally last night, while also going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. The walk gave him at least one in three of four games so far this series, and I'm more than willing to take a shot that he gets another one tonight at the current price. He has tallied seven hits across the last four games and has been an offensive force throughout the playoffs, so it's no surprise to see Dave Roberts show him some respect last night with the intentional walk. The only tough part is that Bo Bichette is likely to hit behind Guerrero Jr. and he looks to be starting to heat up with the bat.

Trey Yesavage Over 3.5 hits allowed (-117, DraftKings): 0.5u

Yesavage allowed four hits and walked three batters in Game 1 while throwing 80 pitches in four innings. Aside from the first game he threw against the Yankees in the ALDS where he didn't allow a hit, the rookie has gone Over this line in the next three starts and I'm taking the Over again here. I find it encouraging he allowed four hits while still walking three batters, and in a game where the Dodgers bats should be swinging early and often, I'm backing them to pick up at least four hits here.

The Blue Jays bullpen didn't have to work much last night but Louie Varland has been used on back-to-back nights and I wouldn't be surprised to see Schneider stick with Yesavage for as long as possible here, if not pushing him a bit deeper with the guarantee now that the series heads back to Toronto thanks to the win in Game 4. This feels like a "must win" for the Dodgers, and I expect them to jump on a young pitcher they just saw.

Andrés Giménez first at bat strikeout (+230, DraftKings) -- 0.5u

Giménez 2+ strikeouts (+336, DraftKings) -- 0.25u

Giménez 3+ strikeouts (+2100, DraftKings) -- 0.10u

Similar to the Daulton Varsho play last night, I'm going to bet this one in the first and second at bat for Gimenez against Snell and as long as we can hit one of two, we'll leave with some profit. In this case, we actually could play this a third time and still be profitable hitting just once, because the odds are better than 2-1 here.

Gimenez struck out twice in two at-bats against Snell in Game 1 of this series and even if he makes some adjustments, a solid showing from Snell could spell another tough night for Gimenez. Snell was great this year against left-handed batters and even better of late, with a swinging strike rate upwards of 15% as he leaned on the slider and curveball last time out. Those breaking pitches are never easy to hit from a left-handed pitcher but especially for a left-handed batter where the pitch looks like a strike for much of the way to the plate then falls off the table away from the batter. That should be the formula here for Snell, although using the fastball up in the zone also proved effective last time against Gimenez. There are many options here for Snell, and with the bullpen also having upside for strikeouts, I'm going to take a smaller shot on Gimenez to strike out two and three times as well.