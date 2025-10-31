The World Series can be won Friday night as the Toronto Blue Jays return home with a 3-2 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a chance to close things out in Game 6 at 8 p.m. ET. The Dodgers led this series 2-1 after winning Game 3 in 18 innings, but the Blue Jays shut down L.A.'s bats in Games 4 and 5 to take a 3-2 lead before returning north of the border.

Game 6 features a pitching rematch of Game 2 as Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who threw a complete game in a Dodgers win, starts against Kevin Gausman, who allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings in that game and took the loss. Los Angeles is -141 on the money line per SportsLine consensus odds while Toronto is +119. The total is set at 7.5. The model has issued an 'A' grade for Blue Jays +1.5 as Toronto covers in nearly 70% of model simulations.

If you're interested in MLB betting, you need to see what Angelo Magliocca, also known as "Amags," has lined up for Game 6 of the World Series. Magliocca, a regular contributor to The Early Edge and CBS Sports HQ, is a seasoned MLB handicapper up 123.5 units over the last three MLB seasons. Here's a look at his picks for Friday.

Best bets for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series Game 6

After a first-inning home run, Blake Snell was sure to be extra careful with Vlad Jr. the second time around, walking him on five pitches with just a couple being even close to the zone. Dave Roberts has already shown Guerrero some respect by intentionally walking him in this series, so I could see that approach happening again Friday night, especially in a game that should be managed incredibly tight. Roberts would surely rather face anyone other than the potential World Series MVP, who is now hitting .415 in the playoffs and has back-to-back games with a home run.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been stellar in each of his last two outings, but the command of his pitches is really what's been exceptional. The deeper numbers show an elite level of control these last two starts, yet the second time facing this lineup may not be as easy. Staying away from Guerrero would be ideal, and I would not be surprised to see Yamamoto walk a couple of batters as he strategically navigates this order. At this price, there is no reason to not try once more.

Will Smith Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-110, BetMGM) -- 1u

In Game 5, Roberts finally decided to make a change in the batting order and shifted Mookie Betts down a spot to third with catcher Will Smith moving into the No. 2 spot. It wasn't like the move sparked a ton of change as the Dodgers' offense was once again quiet, but Smith did have a hit, and the price has not shifted appropriately here for the move up in the order. We also get the Dodgers as the away team here, and Smith is a guarantee to not be pinch hit for later in the game, so we'll have nine full innings of L.A. at-bats for Smith to hopefully get at least four if not five tries at the dish.

Smith was also a major catalyst in Game 2 of this series when Gausman last started, going 2-3 off the Blue Jays' starter with one of those hits being a long ball leaving the bat at 107 mph exit velocity. Gausman throws that split-finger, but he relies on the four seam fastball over half the time against righties, and that's the pitch Smith hit over the fence last time. Gausman does use the slider against right-handed batters, but if Smith can hone in on a fastball like he did in Game 2, that would be perfect for us. Being that L.A. is the away team, Smith has moved up in the batting order and has had success against Gausman, I'm finding value at this price for Smith to have at least two total hits, runs, and RBI. Besides just the numbers and price value, the Dodgers win or go home here, so they should be highly motivated and fight until their last breath, where a late run-scoring single that means nothing could be what wins it for us.

Worth Noting

For those without a Dodgers future bet already, if you like L.A. to win tonight, the smarter approach might be to bet them to win the series at 2-1 odds. They will likely still be favored tomorrow night with Tyler Glasnow on the mound and coming off a win heading into a Game 7 anything can happen, so holding a 2-1 payout is certainly not the worst thing. I would just be wary of betting that -140 or -150 money line price tonight on the Dodgers to win since you kind of don't need to do that with the odds to win the series on the board currently.

Yamamoto may be their best chance to secure a win in Toronto, so I'm understanding of tonight's odds, but if you did a rollover parlay between tonight and tomorrow on the Dodgers to win, I still think you come up short of the odds being offered for them to win it all. I won't be diving in here because of my previous bets, but if you're looking to still get involved I'd rather the futures bet than the straight money line tonight.