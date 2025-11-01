The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to keep their season alive with a Game 6 win on Friday, getting six strong innings from Yoshinobu Yamamoto and surviving a ninth-inning scare to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1. This means Saturday will be the final game oft the 2025 MLB season with Toronto playing host to Game 7 and the winner becoming the next champion of the sport. A Dodgers win would be two World Series titles in a row, while a Blue Jays win would be their first championship since 1993. First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Dodgers had to pivot on the pitching side late in Game 6, using Tyler Glasnow to record the last three outs of the game. While Glasnow needed just three pitches to get his job done, he won't start Game 7 and perhaps will be a bullpen option. Instead, L.A. turns to two-way star Shohei Ohtani one more time in this winner-take-all bout after he took the loss in Game 4, giving up four runs in six innings in his worst start of the postseason. He'll be opposed by three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, who pitched 4 1/3 innings in Game 3 while allowing three runs. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, likes Toronto to cover +1.5 as that hits in 65% of simulations.

If you're interested in MLB betting, you need to see what Angelo Magliocca, also known as "Amags," has lined up for Game 7 of the World Series. Magliocca, a regular contributor to The Early Edge and CBS Sports HQ, is a seasoned MLB handicapper up 123.5 units over the last three MLB seasons. Here's a look at his picks for Saturday.

Best bets for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series Game 7

Dodgers ML (-133, ESPN) -- 1u

What a series this has been! This has been far more competitive than I thought it was going to be, and we're getting a Game 7 for the first time since 2019. Funny enough, Max Scherzer also started that game, which the Nationals went on to win in comeback fashion, capping off their magical run to the title. I'm wary that Scherzer is successful here in his second start against the Dodgers in the past week, but he's been a bulldog on the mound and I don't think Toronto wants anyone else fighting for them in the final game.

Scherzer was knocked around in that last start, failing to finish five innings and allowing three runs on five hits, including two home runs. He allowed six balls to be hit "hard" at 95+ mph exit velocity, with Shohei Ohtani's leadoff double being the hardest hit at 114 mph. With the current state of the Dodgers' lineup and how sluggish they have looked, Scherzer may actually be a welcome sight for their bats as he was one of the only Toronto arms they've been able to key in on.

Ohtani is starting for the Dodgers, and they will likely go with a mixture of Glasnow, Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki to follow, so we may only see Ohtani for a couple of innings as an opener. The approach of using multiple elite starting pitcher arms to close this game out makes sense on paper, and continually mixing up the look for Blue Jays hitters could prove tough. Runs will be at a premium for both teams, and in the end, I side with the Dodgers and their pitching in a game like that.

The Jays also made the fatal mistake of allowing L.A. to get out of that ninth inning last night, and it feels like the momentum has swung back to the Dodgers now. Even scoring one run in the ninth last night would have given the Blue Jays some confidence, whether or not they lost, but the double play to end the game really felt like a back-breaker for the series. Additionally, Dave Roberts continues to out-manage John Schneider, and in this setting, having that slight edge could be all it takes to win. I make this price closer to -155 for the Dodgers, so there's still some meat on the bone at -133.

Will Smith Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-116, DraftKings) -- 0.5u

Not much is changing in my approach here to target Will Smith on his hits, runs, and RBI prop. He's moved up to the No. 2 spot in the batting order, where he found success last night, opening the scoring for the Dodgers with an RI double, which proved to be the catalyst for the win. In a pivotal game like this, we know it's highly probable that Ohtani is intentionally walked at least once, if not multiple times, which would give Smith some chances to hit with men on base.

Smith had a single against Scherzer in Game 3, but he also struck out multiple times and really didn't have a great game. I think he'll be even better against Scherzer and company here tonight, plus Smith gets to ride a wave of confidence coming off that solid game on Friday. At this price for the No. 2 hitter on the away team, I once again love this setup.

Teoscar Hernandez Over 1.5 Hits + Runs +RBI (+109, DraftKings) -- 0.5u

Teoscar Hernández had a fantastic game for the Dodgers when Scherzer last took the mound, hitting a 109 mph home run off the veteran righty to kick off a four-hit night. Hernandez's only hit off Scherzer that game was the home run, but after a putrid Game 6 with three strikeouts, getting to face a guy he recently had success against isn't the worst thing. At this price, it's more than worthy of a half unit, being that Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman will be hitting directly in front of him and the Dodgers get the advantage of nine full at-bats.

Worth Noting

With the Blue Jays being the home team and having to face a stable of elite pitchers, I'm not finding much value on their hitting props, and I believe the Dodgers have a rather large edge thanks to Scherzer starting. If he locks down the Dodgers' bats, I'll tip my cap to him, but nothing in the numbers gives me confidence Scherzer can shut this offense down. That leaves it up to the Blue Jays' bullpen to carry the load, and while they've bent but not broken during this series, I'm not convinced they shut the Dodgers down for an extended period here. As a baseball fan, I'd rather see the Blue Jays win, but I have my doubts.