The Toronto Blue Jays got off to a flying start in the ALDS against the New York Yankees, routing them 10-1 thanks to an offensive explosion across the seventh and eighth innings to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series. The Yankees will try to level the set in Game 2 on Sunday, Oct. 5 with first pitch set for 4:08 p.m. ET.

If you're looking to get into MLB betting at top sportsbooks and want the latest Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds and projections, you need to see how the SportsLine Inside the Lines team model sees this contest playing out. The model simulates every game 10,000 times and enters the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 34-29 on top-rated MLB money line picks this season.

New York is sending ace Max Fried (19-5, 2.86 ERA) to the bump as it looks to recover from Game 1. Fried pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the first game against the Red Sox in the wild card series, but the Yankees ended up losing 3-1. The Blue Jays are rolling with rookie Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA), who has only made three appearances this season. He's coming off a great start against the Rays, where he allowed no runs and fanned five hitters in five innings.

Fried's strikeouts prop line at DraftKings Sportsbook is set at 4.5 (Over -160, Under +120). Yesavage's line is also 4.5 (Over -127, Under -105). The SportsLine model is liking the Over for both players, rating Fried Over 4.5 strikeouts as a 4.5-star play and Yesavage Over 4.5 strikeouts as a 4-star play.

Aaron Judge is the +186 favorite to go yard Sunday, followed by Giancarlo Stanton (+240). Ben Rice (+373), Trent Grisham (+378) and Jazz Chisholm (+412) round out the top five on the odds table at DraftKings.

The Yankees are -155 favorites (wager $155 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds for Game 2 of the ALDS, while the Blue Jays are +130 underdogs (wager $100 to win $130). The total is set at 8.5 after opening at 8. For the latest model projections and expert picks for Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game 2, head to SportsLine.

NEW YORK YANKEES at TORONTO BLUE JAYS | 10/5 | 4:08 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Blue Jays +130

Toronto wins in 45% of simulations to bring value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Blue Jays +1.5 (-128)

Toronto covers in 60% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5

The Over hits in 63.8% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.5, Blue Jays 4.7