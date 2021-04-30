Major League Baseball has placed Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar on the ineligible list after an investigation into a sexual misconduct allegation made against him, commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Friday.

Here's the statement in whole:

"At my office's request, an independent investigation was conducted by an external legal firm to review an allegation of sexual misconduct reported by a baseball industry employee earlier this year involving Mr. Alomar in 2014. Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB's policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB's Ineligible List are warranted. "We are grateful for the courage of the individual who came forward. MLB will continue to strive to create environments in which people feel comfortable speaking up without fear of recrimination, retaliation, or exclusion." In order to respect the privacy of the individual who came forward and to protect their confidentiality, MLB will provide no further details on this matter.

MLB hired an outside law firm to look into the allegation against Alomar. As a result of Manfred's conclusion, Alomar can no longer work for the league or for any team, including on the minor-league side.

Alomar released his own statement in response. It reads:

I am disappointed, surprised, and upset with today's news. With the current social climate, I understand why Major League Baseball has taken the position they have. My hope is that this allegation can be heard in a venue that will allow me to address the accusation directly. I will continue to spend my life helping kids pursue their baseball dreams. I will not be making any further comments at this time.

The Baseball Hall of Fame also release the following statement:

The National Baseball Hall of Fame was shocked and saddened to learn of the news being shared today about Roberto Alomar. When he was elected to the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers' Association of America in the Class of 2011, Alomar was an eligible candidate in good standing. His plaque will remain on display in the Hall of Fame in recognition of his accomplishments in the game, and his enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, announced their intent to sever all ties with Alomar effective immediately, as well as removing him from their "Level of Excellence" by taking down his banner at Rogers Centre.

NJ.com's Mike Rosenstein reports that "a person familiar with the issue said that a complaint against Alomar was filed with the Blue Jays months ago, alleging he acted inappropriately in an incident that occurred several years earlier." Alomar had previously worked with the Toronto Blue Jays in a special assistant role. That position was eliminated late last year in a cost-cutting move.

Alomar, 53, was inducted into Cooperstown in 2011 after receiving 90 percent of the vote from the Baseball Writers Association of America. He was enshrined despite allegations of domestic violence from then-wife Maripily Rivera. Rivera accused Alomar of "pushing her and threatening her with a knife" in a 2010 ESPN.com article.