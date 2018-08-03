MLB Player Rankings: Top 50 includes four from Red Sox, Yankees, Astros, Indians and surprise NL team

The first four months of the 2018 season are behind us, and thus it's time to take another look at the top 50 players in baseball.

When we did this coming into the season, the rankings were based upon reasonable expectations -- using things like age and recent performance history -- to make educated guesses at which players would provide the most value in 2018. Since then, though, each installment has been all about performance to date. As such, the rankings you're about to see reflect nothing more than who's been the best through the first four months of the 2018 season. The preceding has been italicized for emphasis. Now we're going to bold it and italicize it -- and perhaps even brandish a larger font size -- for even more emphasis …

In coming up with these rankings, your scribe paid no heed to what may or may not be sustainable. Some of the names will be very much at home among the game's best, while others belong to players who have solidly over-performed or are just establishing themselves as premium performers. Whatever the case, we're not worried about whether the performances will stick. It's all about what's happened in 2018 thus far.

As for what matters, with position players it's a mix of batting, defense, and baserunning. On offense, we're not concerned with things like RBI. Getting on base and hitting for power matter above all, as do playing time, context of the player's home ballpark, and production relative to positional peers (e.g., the offensive bar is lower for shortstops and catchers than it is for first basemen and DHs). For pitchers -- and since this a backward-looking assessment of value provided -- run prevention and workload will be the drivers, but we'll also give some consideration to underlying fundamental indicators like strikeouts and walks. When it comes to relievers, leverage, or the relative importance of the innings a reliever works, are taken into account. (Note: It's hard for relievers to crack this list in the first place, given how much more valuable starting pitchers tend to be, thanks to their much higher innings loads.)

Again, this is all about 2018 to date, and the rankings suggest nothing about whether the player in question can maintain the current level of performance going forward. As such, the next time you see this list, it may look very different. Or not. Whatever, man.

This time around, we have a five-way tie for team with most players ranked in the Top 50, including the four powerhouses in the AL and an NL team that may not immediately spring to mind as having four cream-of-the-crop players: the Colorado Rockies.

50 Didi Gregorius New York Yankees SS Sir Didi has cracked 20 homers on the season while being a defensive asset at the critical position of shortstop. 49 Andrew Benintendi Boston Red Sox LF With all the young talent in baseball right now, don't forget about the 24-year-old Boston "sophomore." This season, he's batting .299/.380/.505 with 14 home runs, 28 doubles, and 20 stolen bases in 22 attempts. 48 Tyler Anderson Colorado Rockies SP The 28-year-old lefty has been a key stabilizer in the Colorado rotation this season. In 127 innings, he's registered a 129 ERA+. 47 Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves 2B The 21-year-old Albies is an everyday second baseman who's already reached 20 homers, 20 doubles, and 10 steals for the season. 46 Eduardo Escobar Arizona Diamondbacks 3B The 29-year-old has an OPS+ in the 120s; still leads the AL in doubles despite recently being traded to Arizona; and has seen time at third, short, and second. 45 Nick Markakis Atlanta Braves RF The veteran outfielder leads the NL in hits, batting, and doubles while running an OPS+ of around 140 and playing a steady right field. 44 Jean Segura Seattle Mariners SS Seattle's linchpin shortstop is batting better than .300 with an OPS+ in the 120s and plenty of gap power. 43 Patrick Corbin Arizona Diamondbacks SP Corbin's career year continues apace: 22 starts, one shutout, 3.26 ERA/135 ERA+, no unearned runs allowed, 4.49 K/BB ratio. 42 Wilson Ramos Philadelphia Phillies C Ramos is on the DL and has yet to make his Phillies debut. As the Rays' regular catcher, he batted .297/.346/.488 (132 OPS+) with 14 home runs in 78 games. 41 Miles Mikolas St. Louis Cardinals SP Mikolas continues to look like the value signing of the offseason thanks to a 2.75 ERA with just 22 unintentional walks in 137 1/3 innings.

40 Christian Yelich Milwaukee Brewers LF Yelich is a defensive plus at the outfield corners, he's got an OPS+ in the 130s, and he's got a good shot at a 20-20 season. 39 Gleyber Torres New York Yankees 2B He's a 21-year-old middle infielder, and he's got an OPS+ of around 130 thus far in his rookie season. A delayed call-up and then a trip to the DL with a hip strain have taken a chunk out of his playing time, but he's still provided enough value to make the cut. 38 Eddie Rosario Minnesota Twins LF The Minnesota left fielder is putting up big power numbers at the plate while also maintaining a strong on-base clip. He's also a useful defender at a corner spot. 37 Yadier Molina St. Louis Cardinals C Molina is still a steadying and skilled presence behind the plate, and at age 36 he's batting .285/.327/.476 with 14 dingers. 36 Trevor Story Colorado Rockies SS The Rockies' everyday shortstop is batting .288/.351/.532. That's strong production even after you adjust for the effects of his home ballpark. 35 Scooter Gennett Cincinnati Reds 2B Gennett's batting north of .300 and slugging around .500 while topping 800 defensive innings at second base. 34 Lorenzo Cain Milwaukee Brewers CF Cain's been an outstanding defensive center fielder again this season while also running the bases well and putting up an OBP of almost .400. 33 Willson Contreras Chicago Cubs C Contreras is the major-league leader in innings caught, and he's also putting up customary numbers at the plate. 32 Jed Lowrie Oakland Athletics 2B The veteran Lowrie continues to be a big producer for the upstart A's. In addition to playing second base on an everyday basis, Lowrie's got an OPS of more than .800. 31 Francisco Cervelli Pittsburgh Pirates C Cervelli's pitch-framing skills are still highly regarded, and he's also having his best full season at the plate. He's a big part of the Pirates' surprise relevance in 2018.

30 Kyle Freeland Colorado Rockies SP The Denver natives has been vital for the Rockies this season: 3.20 ERA/148 ERA+ in 132 innings. 29 Zack Greinke Arizona Diamondbacks SP After 142 2/3 innings, Greinke has a sub-3.00 ERA with 148 strikeouts versus just 25 walks. Yep, he's still good. 28 Blake Snell Tampa Bay Rays SP While he's on the DL with shoulder fatigue, he's had a strong season overall: 2.27 ERA/176 ERA+ after 20 starts. 27 Eugenio Suarez Cincinnati Reds 3B He's a plus defender at third, and he's got an OPS+ in the 150s with plenty of home run power. 26 Luis Severino New York Yankees SP Severino's tumbled down this list thanks to a brutal recent stretch, but overall his numbers still earn him a spot. The 24-year-old All-Star has pitched to a 2.94 ERA and a 4.76 K/BB ratio through 22 starts. 25 Freddie Freeman Atlanta Braves 1B Freeman's still running an OPS+ in the 150s, and thus far he's played in every game. He's in line to finish high in the NL MVP balloting. 24 Aaron Judge New York Yankees RF Unfortunately, Judge is on the DL with a wrist fracture, but he'd put up excellent numbers prior to the injury. In 447 plate appearances this season, he has a slash line of .285/.398/.548 with 26 homers. 23 Jose Altuve Houston Astros 2B Altuve recently hit the DL for the first time in his career, but he's already put together enough value to rank high on this list. In 104 games, the reigning AL MVP has an OPS+ of 141 to go with plus baserunning and defense. 22 Gerrit Cole Houston Astros SP On Houston's watch, Cole has leaned more on his four-seamer and breaking stuff and looked dominant as a result: He's got a 2.55 ERA on the season with 194 strikeouts in 141 1/3 innings. 21 Yasmani Grandal Los Angeles Dodgers C Grandal is quietly having an excellent season for L.A. He's closing in on 700 innings caught, and at the plate he's got an OPS in the high .800s.

20 Javier Baez Chicago Cubs 2B A plus-fielding second baseman with an OPS of around .900 and value on the bases? Baez has definitely earned a high ranking. 19 Andrelton Simmons Los Angeles Angels SS The offensive numbers have fallen from their lofty peaks earlier in the season, but on balance Simmons is still having a strong year at the plate. Moreover, he remains an elite defensive shortstop. 18 Corey Kluber Cleveland Indians SP It's pretty much been vintage Kluber thus far in 2018: 2.79 ERA and 139 strikeouts against just 19 walks in 145 innings. 17 Matt Carpenter St. Louis Cardinals 3B As recently as May 16, Carpenter's OPS was sitting in the .500s. His hot streak since then, though, has been such that he's on balance been perhaps the most productive hitter in the NL. 16 Matt Chapman Oakland Athletics 3B The 25-year-old Chapman has already established himself as one of the top defensive third basemen in all of baseball, and at the plate right now he boasts an OPS+ in the 130s. 15 J.T. Realmuto Miami Marlins C Realmuto got a late start to the season thanks to injury, but he's been raking ever since. That's of course in addition to being a strong defensive catcher. On a rate basis, he's been the most productive catcher in baseball this season. 14 Alex Bregman Houston Astros 3B A lava-hot June and July have put Bregman over the top. He can pick it at the hot corner, and with the bat the 24-year-old has an OPS+ in the 150s. 13 Justin Verlander Houston Astros SP A rough-by-his-standards June pumped up Verlander's ERA, but his overall work this season remains first-rate: 23 starts, 176 ERA+, 7.04 K/BB ratio. 12 J.D. Martinez Boston Red Sox DH Martinez has been a huge addition for Boston. He's got an OPS of more than 1.000, and he leads the majors in home runs and total bases. 11 Nolan Arenado Colorado Rockies 3B Arenado remains a standout defender at the hot corner, and he's having a career year at the plate. Consider him to be on the NL MVP shortlist for 2018.

10 Manny Machado Los Angeles Dodgers SS Machado had been one of the AL's top players at the time of his trade out of Baltimore, and he's kept it going since joining the Dodgers. 9 Aaron Nola Philadelphia Phillies SP Nola's been one of the league's best starters this season. He's worked 142 innings, and over that span he's put up a 2.35 ERA/176 ERA+ with no unearned runs allowed and a 3.74 K/BB ratio. 8 Trevor Bauer Cleveland Indians SP Bauer's breakout season continues. After 23 starts, Bauer clocks in with an ERA+ of 190 and 195 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings. 7 Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP DeGrom's been brilliant through 21 starts: 1.82 ERA, 164 strikeouts against 29 unintentional walks in 138 1/3 innings. Only once this season has he allowed more than three runs in a start. 6 Francisco Lindor Cleveland Indians SS He's a slick-fielding shortstop who's already got more than 60 extra-base hits for the season. He's Cleveland's other AL MVP candidate. 5 Max Scherzer Washington Nationals SP Scherzer remains among the very best pitchers on the planet. After 154 2/3 innings, he's struck out an MLB-best 210 batters and pitched to an ERA of 2.33. 4 Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP Sale's making what's expected to be a brief stay on the DL, but the body of work to date has been exceptional. Right now, the ace lefty leads the majors in strikeouts and ERA+ after 22 starts. 3 Mookie Betts Boston Red Sox RF Betts lost some playing time to the disabled list, but when healthy he's performed at an MVP level. Right now, he's at or near the top of the league in a host of offensive categories. That's in addition to his standout baserunning and defense. 2 Jose Ramirez Cleveland Indians 3B Ramirez is in line for another high finish in the AL MVP balloting. He's picking it at the hot corner, he's absolutely destroying it at the plate, and he's been an elite baserunner, too. 1 Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels CF Trout's a plus center fielder who adds value on the bases and who has the highest OPS+ in all of baseball. He's also near the top in plate appearances. So, yes, he's still No. 1.

Until next time ...