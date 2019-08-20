MLB players are smashing home run records, but Rafael Devers and Nicholas Castellanos are also chasing doubles history
No player has hit 60 doubles since the FDR administration
Though we're constantly talking about history this season when it comes to home runs -- and rightfully so -- let us not ignore the two-bagger. Doubles are fun and they are happening in a big way this season, despite certain groups of people bemoaning how it's just "home run derby" these days.
Entering Tuesday, three players have 40-plus doubles. Rafael Devers of the Red Sox leads the way with 46 and that means he's on pace for 59. The Cubs' shiny new addition, Nicholas Castellanos, is at 44; a pace of 57. Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has 42. While no one is on pace to get to 60, it's worth watching these three.
Here are the players who have had at least 55 doubles in the integration (post-1947) era.
Player
Year
Doubles
Todd Helton
2000
59
Carlos Delgado
2000
57
2017
56
Brian Roberts
2009
56
Garret Anderson
2002
56
Nomar Garciaparra
2002
56
Craig Biggio
1999
56
George Kell
1950
56
2013
55
Lance Berkman
2001
55
Source: baseball-reference.com
As noted, both Devers and Castellanos are on pace to join that group while Bogaerts is close. All are a hot streak away from 60 doubles, too. There have only been six 60-double seasons in baseball history.
Player
Year
Doubles
Earl Webb
1931
67
Joe Medwick
1936
64
George Burns
1926
64
Hank Greenberg
1934
63
Paul Waner
1932
62
Charlie Gehringer
1936
60
Source: baseball-reference.com
Devers and Castellanos are close to being on pace for the first 60-double season since the FDR administration. The record doesn't seem attainable, but Devers has 21 doubles in 36 games since the All-Star break. If that pace continues, he's got a shot. Castellanos seems born again since joining the Cubs, too, slashing .348/.392/.710 with seven doubles and six homers in 17 games.
Regardless of the record, 60 is definitely in play here and that's a big number.
Yeah, strikeouts and home runs are far too much of the game these days, but don't get fooled into believing that's all you're seeing. We might see a player end up with the most doubles since when there were zero, and not four, "A Star is Born" movies.
