MLB players are smashing home run records, but Rafael Devers and Nicholas Castellanos are also chasing doubles history

Though we're constantly talking about history this season when it comes to home runs -- and rightfully so -- let us not ignore the two-bagger. Doubles are fun and they are happening in a big way this season, despite certain groups of people bemoaning how it's just "home run derby" these days.

Entering Tuesday, three players have 40-plus doubles. Rafael Devers of the Red Sox leads the way with 46 and that means he's on pace for 59. The Cubs' shiny new addition, Nicholas Castellanos, is at 44; a pace of 57. Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has 42. While no one is on pace to get to 60, it's worth watching these three.

Here are the players who have had at least 55 doubles in the integration (post-1947) era.

Player Year Doubles Todd Helton 2000 59 Carlos Delgado 2000 57 Jose Ramirez 2017 56 Brian Roberts 2009 56 Garret Anderson 2002 56 Nomar Garciaparra 2002 56 Craig Biggio 1999 56 George Kell 1950 56 Matt Carpenter 2013 55 Lance Berkman 2001 55

Source: baseball-reference.com

As noted, both Devers and Castellanos are on pace to join that group while Bogaerts is close. All are a hot streak away from 60 doubles, too. There have only been six 60-double seasons in baseball history.

Player Year Doubles Earl Webb 1931 67 Joe Medwick 1936 64 George Burns 1926 64 Hank Greenberg 1934 63 Paul Waner 1932 62 Charlie Gehringer 1936 60

Source: baseball-reference.com

Devers and Castellanos are close to being on pace for the first 60-double season since the FDR administration. The record doesn't seem attainable, but Devers has 21 doubles in 36 games since the All-Star break. If that pace continues, he's got a shot. Castellanos seems born again since joining the Cubs, too, slashing .348/.392/.710 with seven doubles and six homers in 17 games.

Regardless of the record, 60 is definitely in play here and that's a big number.

Yeah, strikeouts and home runs are far too much of the game these days, but don't get fooled into believing that's all you're seeing. We might see a player end up with the most doubles since when there were zero, and not four, "A Star is Born" movies.