MLB players have created 'Infield Chatter' app to interact with fans

HOUSTON -- Want to interact personally with MLB players? You could try Twitter, but a lot of the commentary on there has long since devolved into a cesspool of hate. Many players don't even look at their mentions, lest they be treated to a chorus of complaints about their performance, notably in Fantasy baseball.

Instead, try Infield Chatter. Search for it in your device's app store. It's created by the players in conjunction with the MLB Players Association. Lots of players have been active on it during the World Series, and they're true interactions instead of the overwhelming snark back-and-forth that can be found in other social media apps.

Cursory glances through there just show people discussing the game. You know the ol' "stick to sports." It looks like it's happening on this app. As far as I can tell, this is really the first online place for fans to interact with players without all the negativity we so often see around the Internet.

It's not a huge deal or anything, but it's definitely something I thought die-hard baseball fans might want to check out. Oh, and there's a bonus: The players are donating funds to hurricane relief for every download, so it's a good cause, too. Go check it out, fellow fans.