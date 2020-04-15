MLB players honor Jackie Robinson on anniversary of historic debut: 'Today is bigger than baseball'

The spread of the novel coronavirus has, at minimum, delayed the start of the Major League Baseball season. The season might eventually get underway later this year, albeit in an altered form than that of which we're accustomed to seeing. Unfortunately, the delay meant that Wednesday came and passed without the league being able to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on the field, the way it has every April 15 dating back to 2005.

Robinson, of course, broke baseball's color barrier on April 15, 1947 as a member of the then-Brooklyn Dodgers. His story of courage and perseverance has been told time and again, and it should continue to be highlighted and elevated as a triumph of the human spirit, as well as the correction of a longstanding moral injustice.

Although the league couldn't celebrate Robinson with any on-the-field ceremonies or have players wear his No. 42, plenty of players took to social media to share their appreciation for him and his sacrifices. Let us amplify their voices by sharing some of the most notable and touching of the bunch.

First up, Mookie Betts and David Price, each of whom now play for the Dodgers:

Happy Jackie Robinson day! Eternally grateful for Mr. Robinson! I have been looking forward to this day since being traded to LA. Can’t wait to get back to doing what we love! In the meantime let’s just stay home and stay safe. — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) April 15, 2020

He showed us what the world could become. #42 pic.twitter.com/i9Bs27Ael0 — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) April 15, 2020

Curtis Granderson, who recently retired but was also once a member of the Dodgers, paid homage to Robinson by quoting him and posting a picture of himself with a Robinson photo:

“𝗔 𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗽𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗶𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀.”



Although baseball may be on pause, today is bigger than baseball. #JackieRobinsonDay pic.twitter.com/NXGN7TYkC8 — Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) April 15, 2020

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, meanwhile, took time to discuss Robinson's life and impact with children from the team's ACE program -- that stands for Amateur City Elite, and the goal is to keep the youngsters away from "inner-city dangers and provide them with the skills and opportunities to succeed both on the field and in life."

In honor of Jackie Robinson Day, @TimAnderson7 talked with kids from the ACE program about the impact #Jackie42 has had on his career. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/8J9JXEq38N — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 15, 2020

Niko Goodrum of the Detroit Tigers showed off the mural at his home that features numerous important and inspiring figures:

Dear Jackie,

I am honored! I am indebted! You made it possible for me to be able to live out my dreams! The events that you went through day in and day out just to play this game changed the WORLD! You are on my mural of change at my house!

- Niko Goodrum#JackieRobinsonDay pic.twitter.com/fLIh6ez578 — Niko Goodrum (@NikoGoodrum) April 15, 2020

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham made sure that people knew he would be honoring Robinson by wearing special cleats whenever baseball was permitted to resume:

Games aren’t being played but that doesn’t make April 15th any less special in the baseball world. @TphamLV will be wearing these whenever we get back to baseball. Happy Jackie Robinson Day! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/tkrw5PxkRI — Jordan Custom Kicks (@mikejordan_art) April 15, 2020

We'll end with now-retired left-hander CC Sabathia, who shared his thoughts along with a clip of Robinson stealing home:

April 15, 1947 until forever. His LEGACY is breaking the color barrier for every African American player to be in the big leagues, without him we wouldn’t be here! Today, we celebrate an icon on and off the field. #Jackie42 #JackieRobinsonDay pic.twitter.com/bY0ObA5yiS — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) April 15, 2020

Clearly Robinson remains admired throughout the league, as he should. Here's hoping MLB gets the opportunity to honor him as he deserves some point later this year.