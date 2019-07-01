MLB players mourn death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs: 'What a great kid and ultimate competitor'

Skaggs died Monday at 27

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room on Monday hours before the start of his team's series against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas. He was just 27 years old. The Angels announced the tragic news on Monday afternoon: 

Skaggs was a beloved presence in the Angels clubhouse and a highly popular teammate and competitor. Not surprisingly, players, officials, reporters, and teams all across baseball publicly mourned the loss of Skaggs, who also spent time in the Diamondbacks organization. Here's a sampling of the tributes posted on social media Monday evening: 

"I am deeply saddened by today's tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler's wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels' teammates and colleagues," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "We will support the Angels' organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler's teammates and other members of the baseball family."

Skaggs, who was set to turn 28 next week, pitched in parts of seven big-league seasons. The left-hander was a first-round pick in the 2009 draft and made his MLB debut for the Diamondbacks in 2012.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories