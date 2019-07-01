MLB players mourn death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs: 'What a great kid and ultimate competitor'

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room on Monday hours before the start of his team's series against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas. He was just 27 years old. The Angels announced the tragic news on Monday afternoon:

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

Skaggs was a beloved presence in the Angels clubhouse and a highly popular teammate and competitor. Not surprisingly, players, officials, reporters, and teams all across baseball publicly mourned the loss of Skaggs, who also spent time in the Diamondbacks organization. Here's a sampling of the tributes posted on social media Monday evening:

Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark today issued the following statement regarding the passing of Tyler Skaggs: pic.twitter.com/GUC5WqwK6M — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) July 1, 2019

Rest in peace, Tyler. You will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/4DDTMZssNo — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 1, 2019

My heart is absolutely broken for @TylerSkaggs37 his family, and the @Angels right now. Prayers for his family right now! Life is so fragile y’all. — Steven Souza Jr. (@SouzaJr) July 1, 2019

We came up together. We won together. We laughed and celebrated together. Today, we all lose and mourn together. Your memory, your love for life, everything that made you, you, will live forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew you. Rest In Peace brother. We love you. pic.twitter.com/n30eXspS4N — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) July 1, 2019

Sad to hear that another one of our brothers has left us. RIP Tyler Skaggs. Gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/Zrb68VPdqf — Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) July 1, 2019

I just had lunch with Tyler a couple weeks ago. We talked pitching, life. He was so excited about the season. Absolutely gutted. I’m sick — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) July 1, 2019

I can’t believe this, my heart and prayers go out to his wife and family! We lost an amazing human being. Rest In Peace brother — Parker Bridwell (@PBrid91) July 1, 2019

This sucks. Just a huge gut punch. RIP, my friend. https://t.co/QagLkNhQ59 — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) July 1, 2019

This is a nightmare. Absolute nightmare. Can’t believe it. Don’t want to believe it. — Jared Walsh (@Walshey21) July 1, 2019

I am devastated about the passing of my close friend @TylerSkaggs37... what a great kid and ultimate competitor. He always wanted to get better and it was awesome being apart of his development! My heart is w his wife Carli and his mom Debbie 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Jered Weaver (@Weave1036) July 1, 2019

Truly cannot believe this is real. Thoughts and prayers with his family, the Angels and all my former teammates. https://t.co/4RsRpWv3Am — Chris Iannetta (@Chris_Iannetta) July 1, 2019

In shock now I can’t believe this — Machete Maldonado (@Machete1224) July 1, 2019

RIP Tyler Skaggs. Enjoyed competing against you since we were drafted in 2009. Had of the best left handed curveballs you'll ever see. — Max Stassi (@MaxStassi10) July 1, 2019

The death of Tyler Skaggs has taken my breath away. One of the coolest, nicest, most down-to-Earth people you could ever meet; someone who was really starting to come into his own, too. Devastated for his family, especially his wife and his mom. — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) July 1, 2019

I’m still in shock. Just yesterday, Tyler Skaggs was talking about how badly he wanted to pitch at Dodger Stadium in an Angels uniform. One of the kindest, most straightforward people I’ve met in baseball. I’m devastated for his family and teammates. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 1, 2019

I’m at a loss for words as I’m reading that Tyler Skaggs is no longer with us. He was such an amazing human, kind to everyone, and played with a passion that was infectious. My heart is with his wife Carli, his family and our @Angels family. https://t.co/MEzhqyIoSp — Alex Curry (@Alex_Curry) July 1, 2019

I’m devastated. I’ve known Tyler since he was a kid. He’s one of the best guys one could ever know. All my thoughts, prayers and love are to Carli and the rest of his family. https://t.co/zsqxtJyQTz — Cody Decker (@Decker6) July 1, 2019

I have no words right now....Losing a friend that I was blessed to call a great teammate. My prayers are with Carli and the entire Skaggs family and the @Angels org. Till we see each other again kiii 🙏🏻😔😪 — Daniel Robertson (@DanielRob99) July 1, 2019

Devasted to hear this news. The world lost one of the best there is. My prayers go out to Tyler's family, friends, and all my guys on the @angels during this incredibly difficult time 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/sqyWGyAXxf — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) July 1, 2019

"I am deeply saddened by today's tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler's wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels' teammates and colleagues," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "We will support the Angels' organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler's teammates and other members of the baseball family."

Skaggs, who was set to turn 28 next week, pitched in parts of seven big-league seasons. The left-hander was a first-round pick in the 2009 draft and made his MLB debut for the Diamondbacks in 2012.