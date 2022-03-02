For the first time in over a quarter century, the MLB will miss games over a work stoppage. The league and its players' association failed to reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement before the MLB's self-imposed deadline on Tuesday, and MLB then announced the postponement of 2022 Opening Day.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the season's first two series would be canceled in a press conference moments after the 5 p.m. ET deadline.
"I am going to cancel some regular season games."— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 1, 2022
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addressing the media. pic.twitter.com/KyeIyis1RL
This comes after the MLB and MLBPA met daily in Jupiter, Florida for the past nine days. The sides spent 16 hours together at Roger Dean Stadium on Monday, their original deadline day, but couldn't hammer out a deal that day or the next. Now, the MLB will miss games over a work stoppage for the first time since the 1995 season.
The MLB reportedly made a final offer before Tuesday's deadline, one that would raise the pre-arbitration bonus pool from $25 million to $30 million and increase salary minimums from $675,000 to $700,000 -- including a raise of $10,000 per year. But the offer, which was still far away from what the MLBPA proposed on the Competitive Balance Tax, clearly didn't satisfy the MLBPA, as its players union unanimously declined it.
MLB stars such as Marcus Stroman and Evan Longoria have already shared their thoughts on the 2022 season's delay. Here are their reactions and more from around the league:
New York Mets centerfielder Kevin Pillar seems to think the MLB would be better served promoting its players rather than arguing with them.
Wish MLB would use some of their PR tactics to promote the stars in our game! pic.twitter.com/Iktd7PqReh— Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) March 1, 2022
Stroman, Pillar's former Mets teammate, was also critical of the MLB's promotion of players. The former Gold Glove winner even called for Manfred's resignation as the MLB commissioner.
THIS! 🗣🗣🗣 https://t.co/fxjQEJBQCB— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 1, 2022
MLB is trash at growing the game and marketing their players. It’s pretty obvious. GM’s and front office individuals always tried to get me to deactivate my socials. Too many dinosaurs controlling the game of baseball. Manfred has to go. We need a new commissioner asap!— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 1, 2022
Manclown. https://t.co/EbnJx48LZl— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 1, 2022
Five-time All-Star Yu Darvish is keeping his arm fresh through the league's work stoppage.
I’m ready💪 pic.twitter.com/ZZv7sqUp7W— ダルビッシュ有(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) March 1, 2022
Anthony Rizzo said players will miss fans "the most."
To the fans we will miss you most. To the younger generation of baseball players, this is for you.— Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) March 1, 2022
The failed negations between the MLB and MLBPA have left Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India "sad."
Manfred laughed and smiled during his aforementioned press conference, actions that Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino won't soon forget.
This man is laughing…— Jose Trevino (@HipHipJose5) March 1, 2022
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Michael Lorenzen is also perturbed about Manfred's laughing.
Have no clue how he has the ability to laugh about anything right now. Mind is blown. pic.twitter.com/xxwHnF9cUW— Michael Lorenzen (@Lorenzen55) March 1, 2022
Seattle Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales feels the MLBPA isn't getting a platform to speak out like the MLB.
So Manfred gets on espn live to laugh about cancelling games, and our guys can’t even get MLB network to stream our press conference. Got it.— Marco Gonzales (@MarcoGonzales_) March 1, 2022
I wonder why @MLBNetwork took down the press conference. Can’t handle the truth? Everyone should hear what our players have to say.— Marco Gonzales (@MarcoGonzales_) March 1, 2022
Longoria, a three-time All-Star wants the MLB to "be transparent" about their supposed financial troubles.
Watching @MLBNetwork now…https://t.co/7hjRXp14QM. I’d just like one thing. If times are so tough for these clubs financially over the last 5 years…show us the financials. Be transparent. I guess we will see ya when we see ya fans. 😔😔— Evan Longoria (@Evan3Longoria) March 1, 2022
Former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Don August is "disgusted" with the MLB's handling of the situation.
It’s hard to believe the @mlb let this situation come to this. Frustration on my end is an understatement, this is pathetic. After the hardship we’ve faced with irregular seasons the last 2 years, it was so, so important to get this right for the fans. I’m disgusted— Don August (@DonAugust38) March 1, 2022
San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Wood accused the MLB of shifting the narrative in its favor before Tuesday's deadline.
FWIW MLB has pumped to the media last night & today that there’s momentum toward a deal. Now saying the players tone has changed. So if a deal isn’t done today it’s our fault. This isn’t a coincidence. We’ve had the same tone all along. We just want a fair deal/to play ball.— Alex Wood (@Awood45) March 1, 2022
Logan Webb, another Giants pitcher, has one word for the MLB's messy situation: "yikes."
Yikes— Logan Webb (@LoganWebb1053) March 1, 2022
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson is doubting the MLB's prioritization of fans.
https://t.co/n4EWwoIEnv pic.twitter.com/j2HIpU4vBt— Brett Anderson (@_BAnderson30_) March 1, 2022
New York Yankees pitcher Joely Rogers wants the season to start as soon as possible.
we just want to play @MLB— Joely Rodriguez (@_joelyrodriguez) March 1, 2022
Detroit Tigers catcher Dustin Garneau says Manfred is "lying to the public."
This dude is lying to the public. They literally went quite on us for 43 days and say they “negotiated” in good faith.— Dustin Garneau (@dusgar13) March 1, 2022
Ya both parties is right Rob. Where the hell were you guys until this week then pander to the public now. #MLB #MLBPA— Dustin Garneau (@dusgar13) March 1, 2022