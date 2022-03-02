For the first time in over a quarter century, the MLB will miss games over a work stoppage. The league and its players' association failed to reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement before the MLB's self-imposed deadline on Tuesday, and MLB then announced the postponement of 2022 Opening Day.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the season's first two series would be canceled in a press conference moments after the 5 p.m. ET deadline.

This comes after the MLB and MLBPA met daily in Jupiter, Florida for the past nine days. The sides spent 16 hours together at Roger Dean Stadium on Monday, their original deadline day, but couldn't hammer out a deal that day or the next. Now, the MLB will miss games over a work stoppage for the first time since the 1995 season.

The MLB reportedly made a final offer before Tuesday's deadline, one that would raise the pre-arbitration bonus pool from $25 million to $30 million and increase salary minimums from $675,000 to $700,000 -- including a raise of $10,000 per year. But the offer, which was still far away from what the MLBPA proposed on the Competitive Balance Tax, clearly didn't satisfy the MLBPA, as its players union unanimously declined it.

MLB stars such as Marcus Stroman and Evan Longoria have already shared their thoughts on the 2022 season's delay. Here are their reactions and more from around the league:

New York Mets centerfielder Kevin Pillar seems to think the MLB would be better served promoting its players rather than arguing with them.

Stroman, Pillar's former Mets teammate, was also critical of the MLB's promotion of players. The former Gold Glove winner even called for Manfred's resignation as the MLB commissioner.

Five-time All-Star Yu Darvish is keeping his arm fresh through the league's work stoppage.

Anthony Rizzo said players will miss fans "the most."

The failed negations between the MLB and MLBPA have left Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India "sad."

Manfred laughed and smiled during his aforementioned press conference, actions that Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino won't soon forget.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Michael Lorenzen is also perturbed about Manfred's laughing.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales feels the MLBPA isn't getting a platform to speak out like the MLB.

Longoria, a three-time All-Star wants the MLB to "be transparent" about their supposed financial troubles.

Former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Don August is "disgusted" with the MLB's handling of the situation.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Wood accused the MLB of shifting the narrative in its favor before Tuesday's deadline.

Logan Webb, another Giants pitcher, has one word for the MLB's messy situation: "yikes."

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson is doubting the MLB's prioritization of fans.

New York Yankees pitcher Joely Rogers wants the season to start as soon as possible.

Detroit Tigers catcher Dustin Garneau says Manfred is "lying to the public."