MLB players react to a pitcher hitting a huge triple in the NL Wild Card Game

For those watching the 2017 National League Wild Card Game between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker), one of the most memorable moments doubled as one of the least likely.

In the seventh inning, D-Backs reliever Archie Bradley strode to the plate with a one-run lead, two outs, and two runners on board. What happened next was the last thing anyone expected: Bradley tripled to left-center, plating both runners and extending Arizona's lead.

Predictably, baseball players past and present took to Twitter to offer their commentary. Here is a curated collection of their reactions.

😂😂🤣 Baseball never ceases to amaze me — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) October 5, 2017

Archie just lived every reliever's dream #boom — Guido Knudson (@GKnudson15) October 5, 2017

That is a dream of every pitcher right there. #PitchersWhoRake — Peter Bayer (@PeterBayer47) October 5, 2017

All those who started typing ‘why is Archie Bradley hitting’... and deleted it as he was rounding 2nd.. raise your hand — Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) October 5, 2017

Even Dontrelle Willis, the last pitcher to record a postseason triple, weighed in:

That was hella tight @ArchieBradley7 got his foot down with the fresh fade too 😂😂💯💯💯 #pitcherswhorake #NLWildCard — Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) October 5, 2017

So, there you go.