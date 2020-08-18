During Monday's Padres-Rangers game (box score), shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam. In the eighth inning, Tatis came up to the plate to face Juan Nicasio with the bases loaded and took a 3-0 pitch over the right field wall at Globe Life Field. This put the Padres up 14-3.
At the 3-0 count, Padres manager Jayce Tingler said that he gave Tatis the sign to take the pitch and not swing. "It's a learning opportunity ... he'll grow from it," Tingler said after the game. Rangers manager Chris Woodward expressed disdain with Tatis' home run and claimed that it "challenged the unwritten rules in today's game." Tingler worked under Woodward last year, so there's an added layer to their reactions.
Tatis' grand slam and both managers' postgame comments have -- unfortunately -- reignited a futile debate over baseball's "unwritten rules." We've rounded up reactions from both current and former players on the issue for your reading pleasure.
Reds lefty Amir Garrett didn't hesitate to brush off the idea of unwritten rules in 2020.
I don’t follow unwritten rules...— CountOnAG (@Amir_Garrett) August 18, 2020
Hall of Famer Johnny Bench thinks everyone should swing on a 3-0 count.
So you take a pitch...now you're 3-1. Then the pitcher comes back with a great setup pitch...3-2. Now you're ready to groundout into a double play. Everyone should hit 3-0. Grand Slams are a huge stat. @tatis_jr https://t.co/4D3ilsD9Sh— Johnny Bench (@JohnnyBench_5) August 18, 2020
The dynamic White Sox superstar Tim Anderson questioned why Tingler didn't support his player, adding that the game wasn't over yet.
This why the game won’t grow!! Why the manager don’t have his back through whatever anyway. The Game Wasn’t Over Yet💪🏾 #GoodSwingBra Dont Apologize next time let them sit in it bra💯 https://t.co/RpaFppCUUY— T A 7 (@TimAnderson7) August 18, 2020
Tatis' grand slam got respect from pitchers like Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez and Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer.
3-0 counts rule 😒😒 you just have to pitch better if you don’t want that to happen I never see that rule and I take my self as an example because I’m the king🤴🏽🤴🏽of 3-0 counts 🤷🏻♂️🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/TkMDDOCIkX— Eduardo Rodriguez (@eduardorod5) August 18, 2020
Hey @tatis_jr listen up:— Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) August 18, 2020
1) Keep swinging 3-0 if you want to, no matter what the game situation is
2) Keep hitting homers, no matter what the situation is
3) Keep bringing energy and flash to baseball and making it fun
4) The only thing you did wrong was apologize. Stop that.
Right-hander Collin McHugh was pretty straight forward with his viewpoint.
Swinging in a 3-0 count should not be against any rules, no matter the score.— Collin McHugh (@Collin_McHugh) August 18, 2020
Before a game I would always look to see what % a guy swings 3-0. If it’s over 20%, it means I can’t just groove one.
The guys who will never “give you a pitch” at the plate are the toughest AB’s.
In this data driven baseball age, there’s nowhere to hide. If you have a tendency, it’s gonna be exploited. Swinging 3-0, to me, is the same as swinging first pitch of an AB. If you do it enough times, a pitcher can’t game plan as well against you.— Collin McHugh (@Collin_McHugh) August 18, 2020
Just the conversation of "unwritten rules" in baseball left Twins right-hander Trevor May completely flabbergasted.
This “unwritten rule” conversation happening in baseball latey is absolutely wild.— Trevor “IamTrevorMay” May (@IamTrevorMay) August 18, 2020
Retired MLB infielder Trevor Plouffe also defended Tatis and protested that the 'unwritten rules' are in his words, "stupid."
Ya we were taught that coming up but it’s ok to change when you learn that the things you were taught are stupid. https://t.co/z4xsHwxYkq— Trevor Plouffe (@trevorplouffe) August 18, 2020
This is my hill. I will die on it.— Trevor Plouffe (@trevorplouffe) August 18, 2020
3-0 swings should be a regular part of baseball, no matter the score. @ me all you want. The ONLY thing wrong is that it might get your teammate hit because the opposing pitcher had his feelings hurt. So is the wrong in the act or retribution?
Nobody. Not on my watch. pic.twitter.com/BNxbtitDG6— Trevor Plouffe (@trevorplouffe) August 18, 2020