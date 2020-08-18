Watch Now: Highlights: Padres at Rangers ( 0:47 )

During Monday's Padres-Rangers game (box score), shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam. In the eighth inning, Tatis came up to the plate to face Juan Nicasio with the bases loaded and took a 3-0 pitch over the right field wall at Globe Life Field. This put the Padres up 14-3.

At the 3-0 count, Padres manager Jayce Tingler said that he gave Tatis the sign to take the pitch and not swing. "It's a learning opportunity ... he'll grow from it," Tingler said after the game. Rangers manager Chris Woodward expressed disdain with Tatis' home run and claimed that it "challenged the unwritten rules in today's game." Tingler worked under Woodward last year, so there's an added layer to their reactions.

Tatis' grand slam and both managers' postgame comments have -- unfortunately -- reignited a futile debate over baseball's "unwritten rules." We've rounded up reactions from both current and former players on the issue for your reading pleasure.

Reds lefty Amir Garrett didn't hesitate to brush off the idea of unwritten rules in 2020.

Hall of Famer Johnny Bench thinks everyone should swing on a 3-0 count.

The dynamic White Sox superstar Tim Anderson questioned why Tingler didn't support his player, adding that the game wasn't over yet.

Tatis' grand slam got respect from pitchers like Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez and Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer.

Right-hander Collin McHugh was pretty straight forward with his viewpoint.

Just the conversation of "unwritten rules" in baseball left Twins right-hander Trevor May completely flabbergasted.

Retired MLB infielder Trevor Plouffe also defended Tatis and protested that the 'unwritten rules' are in his words, "stupid."