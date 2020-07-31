Watch Now: Report: MLB Making Changes To Covid-19 Protocols ( 1:18 )

The 2020 abbreviated Major League Baseball season is underway, and things have looked different. There are new rules, coronavirus health and safety protocols and games being played at fan-less ballparks. A change to the length of doubleheaders is next.

The league and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) have agreed to a deal to play seven-inning doubleheaders during the 2020 season, starting as early as Saturday, Aug. 1, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Having seven-inning doubleheaders instead of a pair of nine-inning games is common practice in the minor leagues.

For those wondering, Passan notes that the runner-on-second rule in effect for extra innings will begin with the eighth inning during the abbreviated doubleheaders.

In 2020, MLB is putting emphasis on packing in as many games as possible. With the potential shortening of doubleheader play from 18 innings to 14, it could be a possible way to give players (and especially pitchers) more rest and lessen the risk of injury. Cutting down the number of innings played in a short period of time would ideally help players avoid serious injury in this unusual 60-game season with its abbreviated ramp-up period.

The union had asked players to consider the rule adjustments as a way to maximize their health, according to The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli. There is also the possibility that the league will extend the 30-man limit for additional time, per Ghiroli. As of now, the 30-man roster is supposed to drop to 28 players after two weeks, and then down to a 26-man roster two weeks later.

Following the Miami Marlins coronavirus outbreak, MLB revised its schedule to include isolation time for clubs that may have been exposed to COVID-19. The Philadelphia Phillies had two team staffers -- a coach and a home clubhouse attendant -- test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Their weekend series with the Toronto Blue Jays (which was set to feature a Saturday doubleheader) was postponed.