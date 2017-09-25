MLB players union boss Tony Clark backs players who want to protest during anthem

Athletics player Bruce Maxwell became the first major-league player to join in with a litany of NFL players (and now other personnel) to kneel during the national anthem in protest of racial discrimination. He did so again Sunday and is unlikely to be the last to do it, even if the majority of MLB players don't join in. As such, MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark -- a former player himself -- has issued a statement supporting him and other players who choose to do the same:

#MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark issued the following statement to @MLBNetwork this AM regarding player protests... pic.twitter.com/T7U1zPg8Qm — #MLBPA (@MLB_PLAYERS) September 25, 2017

It's not surprising to see the MLBPA director side with his players. As these things go, we can probably expect commissioner Rob Manfred to issue a statement saying Maxwell and others have every right to do what they are doing in the next few days.