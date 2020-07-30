Watch Now: Yankees Return, Beat Orioles Wednesday Night ( 1:26 )

The 2020 abbreviated Major League Baseball season is underway, and things have looked different. There are new rules, coronavirus health and safety protocols and games being played at fan-less ballparks. A change to the length of doubleheaders could be next.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the league and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) are making progress toward an agreement that would allow for seven-inning doubleheaders to be played in 2020. Having seven-inning doubleheaders instead of a pair of nine-inning games is common practice in Minor League Baseball.

In 2020, MLB is putting emphasis on packing in as many games as possible. With the potential shortening of doubleheader play from 18 innings to 14, it could be a possible way to give players more rest and lessen the risk of injury.

Cutting down the number of innings played in a short period of time would ideally help players avoid serious injury in this 60-game season.

According to The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli, the union is asking players to consider the rule adjustments as a way to "maximize their health." There is also the possibility that the league will extend the 30-man limit for additional time, per Ghiroli. As of now, the 30-man roster is supposed to drop to 28 players after two weeks, and then down to a 26-man roster two weeks later.

Following the Miami Marlins coronavirus outbreak, MLB revised its schedule to include isolation time for clubs that may have been exposed to COVID-19. The Philadelphia Phillies had two team staffers -- a coach and a home clubhouse attendant -- test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Their weekend series with the Blue Jays (which was set to feature a Saturday doubleheader) was postponed.