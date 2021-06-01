Major League Baseball is headed to court after a group representing small businesses sued the league and MLB Players Association over the decision to move the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia to Colorado. The Job Creators Network, a conservative group that features Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus as a founding member, claims that MLB violated civil rights law with the move.

Specifically, the complaint argues that the league "purposefully and maliciously" decided on punishing small business owners when it moved the game out of Truist Park in Atlanta, instead of appealing to lawmakers. The group is asking for $100 million in damages for businesses and $1 billion in punitive damages, according to Reuters.

The move itself happened in early April when the league decided that a controversial voting rights law that the state passed was not in line with the league's values.

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box," the league said in a statement at the time. "In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States.

"We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game's unwavering support."

The law that led to MLB moving the game out of the Braves' home ballpark requires new identification requirement for absentee ballots, limits drop boxes and now makes it a misdemeanor to give water to someone who's waiting in line to vote.