MLB Players Weekend 2018: Here are the best and worst hats and jerseys

For the second straight year, Major League Baseball will hold "Players Weekend" in August. The weekend, set for Aug. 25-27, is designed by MLB to allow players to let their personalities take center stage ... and also so that the league can cash in on a wave of new merchandise.

One of the main features of the weekend is that players will wear specialty hats and jerseys that follow a non-traditional route. Players can choose to have nicknames on the back of colorful alternate uniforms that are inspired by little league baseball. Those uniforms are paired with hats that typically use bold, bright colors and often have alternate logos featured on the front.

The weekend was largely a hit in its debut last year, but how will it fare in its sophomore campaign?

The league recently unveiled the 2018 Players Weekend gear, giving us a first-look at the hats and jerseys that will be worn later this month. A lot of this year's installments are similar to the ones that were used in 2017, which isn't necessarily a bad thing if you enjoyed the route your favorite team went last year.

The most noticeable style differences come in the fact that each team will wear a two-tone cap (the brim is a different color than the shell) and most teams have eliminated any white from the logo, instead replacing the white with faded tones.

Here's an example comparison, courtesy of SportsLogos.net.

Personally, I've found that too many of this year's crop of caps are just downgraded versions of last year's haul. The lack of white makes many of the logos feel dulled down, and the two-tone makes a lot of the hats feel tacky. Overall, last year's style felt simpler and more vibrant.

But that's not to say that all of this year's merch is trash. No, there are winners and losers (like always) and some fans will have good reason to get excited about the new style. Others...well, they'll just have to hope for a better effort next year.

The Winners





The Losers

As for jerseys, half the league's teams will be wearing the same ones that they wore last year. The Orioles, White Sox, Reds, Indians, Rockies, Tigers, Astros, Brewers, Twins, Phillies, Pirates, Padres, Giants, Cardinals, and Nationals will all have new looks.

Here are some winners and losers from that group.

The Winners

The Losers

