Major League Baseball's Players Weekend returns here Friday through Sunday. The event took places 2017-19 and returned last year. Upon its initial launch, the big feature for Players Weekend was the uniforms, most notably the players using nicknames or something else quirky for the names on the backs of their jerseys.

This time around, the big focus is on customized bats. The league has a new deal with Marucci and Victus as the official supplier of MLB bats and, per league sources, this season marks the most ever requests for customized bats.

The gloriously decorated wooden weaponry will continue to be unveiled throughout the weekend, both on social media and in games, but we've already seen some glimpses.

Diamondbacks star second baseman Ketel Marte has a nice touch with a tribute to his mother, who passed away in a car accident in 2017, right here:

Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman has a bunch that can be seen in here:

We've also caught a glimpse of Juan Soto's bat that has a bunch of silhouettes of his famed (or notorious, depending on your point of view) "Soto Shuffle." Mookie Betts has one with "MOOKIE" through the barrel in a fashion that makes one think it's the logo of a metal bat. Bobby Witt Jr. has a design that is a cheeseburger at the top of the bat with fries running from the top of the handle toward the bottom of the barrel. Anthony Volpe has one that appears to show a tuxedo toward the top, while C.J. Abrams has an alien design that actually says, "ALIEN" on the bat itself, along with other art.

One of the coolest ones we've seen is from Trea Turner of the Phillies. The design includes what appear to be colorings from his three children, including their names -- clearly written by the kids in what was submitted to the bat company.

There are so many more on the way. As noted, keep an eye out on social media and on all the MLB broadcasts this coming weekend.