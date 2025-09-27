The final two days of the 2025 regular season have arrived and still there is so much to be settled. Two division titles are up for grabs and two other postseason berths are undecided. It's too bad MLB did away with Game 163 tiebreakers. We could have been looking at as many as three win or home Game 163s otherwise, and even possibly a three-team tie.

Here are the four ongoing races and all the possible ways they could shake out this weekend.

AL East

The Blue Jays and Yankees enter the final weekend tied atop the division at 92-68. Toronto won the season series 8-5 and holds the tiebreaker, so the Yankees must finish ahead of them to win the AL East. Here are the possible outcomes this weekend:

Blue Jays go 2-0: Blue Jays win AL East

Blue Jays win AL East Blue Jays go 1-1: Yankees must go 2-0

Yankees must go 2-0 Blue Jays go 0-2: Yankees must go at least 1-1

Pretty straightforward, this one. The Blue Jays are hosting the Rays this weekend. The Yankees are at home taking on the Orioles. Toronto can clinch the AL East (and the American League's No. 1 seed) as soon as Saturday with a win and a loss by the Yankees.

It should be noted both the Blue Jays and Yankees have already clinched postseason spots. One team will win the AL East and the other will be the first wild card. This isn't a "win the AL East or you're out" situation. The AL East title will come with a Wild Card Series bye though, and that is extremely valuable.

AL Central

For most of the season, the AL Central race appeared to be a mere formality. The Tigers had an enormous lead, as many as 14 games on July 8, but they have crashed hard the last few weeks while the Guardians have surged. They're now tied at 86-74. Cleveland won the season series 8-5, so they have the tiebreaker. Here are the possible outcomes this weekend:

Guardians go 2-0: Guardians win AL Central

Guardians win AL Central Guardians go 1-1: Tigers must go 2-0

Tigers must go 2-0 Guardians go 0-2: Tigers must go at least 1-1

Friday's blown lead and walk-off loss to the Red Sox was a devastating blow to Detroit. They have two more games in Boston this weekend. The Guardians are hosting the Rangers. Cleveland can clinch the AL Central as soon as Saturday with a win and a loss by the Tigers. The AL Central runner-up will then find themselves in the race for the third wild card.

If the Guardians do win the AL Central, it will be the biggest comeback in baseball history. They were 15 ½ games back on July 8. The current record is 14 games by the 1978 Yankees.

AL wild card

Right now, the Guardians are technically in first place in the AL Central because they have the tiebreaker, and the Tigers are sitting in the third wild card spot, one game up on the Astros. Ultimately, who wins the AL Central is irrelevant to the Astros because they lost the season series to both Cleveland (2-4) and Detroit (2-4). Houston has neither tiebreaker.

There is only one possible way for the Astros to make the postseason: They must go 2-0 this weekend while either the Guardians or Tigers go 0-2. It doesn't matter which one goes 0-2 as long as one of them goes 0-2. This is how that would shake out:

Astros get the third wild card spot.

AL Central team that goes 0-2 is out.

Other AL Central team wins the division.

Houston is out with their next loss, or with Cleveland and Detroit each picking up one more win. And if both the Guardians and Tigers go 0-2 this weekend while the Astros go 2-0, Cleveland gets the AL Central title and the Tigers are out.

The Astros are playing the Angels in Anaheim this weekend. The Tigers are in Boston and the Guardians are home against the Rangers. None of these three teams have clinched a postseason berth yet, but the Astros are at a clear disadvantage. Their backs are up against the wall.

NL wild card

The Mets are a not disastrous 5-4 in their last nine games, though the Reds are 7-2 during that time, pulling them even for the third wild card spot at 82-78. Cincinnati won the season series 4-2 and has the tiebreaker. Here are the possible outcomes this weekend:

Reds go 2-0: Reds get third wild card

Reds get third wild card Reds go 1-1: Mets must go 2-0

Mets must go 2-0 Reds go 0-2: Mets must go at least 1-1

The Reds are in Milwaukee to play a Brewers team that has already clinched the NL Central and a Wild Card Series bye. The Mets are in Miami to play the Marlins, and the Marlins made it clear they want to spoil New York's season.

"Win. Win. Knock them out," Marlins third baseman Connor Norby said Friday when asked about his goal for the weekend (via MLB.com). "That's a division rival. We've played well against them all year and yeah, we want to play spoiler here. We did it last year when I was here. We did it in Texas. We're trying to do it again right now."

New York was 45-24 on June 12, the best record in baseball. They are 37-54 since, the fifth-worst record in baseball.