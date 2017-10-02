MLB playoff odds: Indians and Dodgers favorites to meet in 2017 World Series

Which team do the oddsmakers say is the favorite?

Now that the MLB regular season is over and the postseason field has been set, Bovada has put together World Series odds for the 10 postseason clubs. Here are the latest betting lines:

For you novices out there, 10/3 odds means you have to bet $3 to win $10. The D-Backs and Yankees at 14/1 seem like nice under-the-radar bets to me. They have to win their wild-card game, of course, but both teams could be dangerous in a short postseason series.

Now here, via SportsLine, are each team's LCS and World Series odds:

LCS%

World Series%

LCS Odds

World Series Odds

Indians

37.15%

22.03%

1/1

9/4

Dodgers

36.86%

18.86%

1/1

5/2

Nationals

29.76%

15.40%

7/2

10/1

Astros

26.61%

12.72%

13/8

6/1

Red Sox

21.09%

9.81%

9/2

9/1

Cubs

15.33%

6.58%

4/1

10/1

Diamondbacks

13.40%

5.91%

6/1

14/1

Yankees

10.57%

5.29%

6/1

14/1

Twins

4.59%

2.01%

22/1

50/1

Rockies

4.66%

1.41%

12/1

30/1

SportsLine considers the Twins and Rockies real long shots. Anything can happen in the playoffs, though. That's what makes it fun.

The postseason begins Tuesday when the Yankees play host to the Twins. In the NL wild card on Wednesday, the Rockies travel to play the Diamondbacks. The ALDS and NLDS begin Thursday and Friday, respectively. Here is the full postseason schedule.  

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

