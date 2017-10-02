MLB playoff odds: Indians and Dodgers favorites to meet in 2017 World Series
Which team do the oddsmakers say is the favorite?
Now that the MLB regular season is over and the postseason field has been set, Bovada has put together World Series odds for the 10 postseason clubs. Here are the latest betting lines:
- Cleveland Indians: 10/3
- Los Angeles Dodgers: 10/3
- Houston Astros: 9/2
- Washington Nationals: 15/2
- Boston Red Sox: 8/1
- Chicago Cubs: 8/1
- Arizona Diamondbacks: 14/1
- New York Yankees: 14/1
- Colorado Rockies: 28/1
- Minnesota Twins: 28/1
For you novices out there, 10/3 odds means you have to bet $3 to win $10. The D-Backs and Yankees at 14/1 seem like nice under-the-radar bets to me. They have to win their wild-card game, of course, but both teams could be dangerous in a short postseason series.
Now here, via SportsLine, are each team's LCS and World Series odds:
LCS%
World Series%
LCS Odds
World Series Odds
Indians
37.15%
22.03%
1/1
9/4
Dodgers
36.86%
18.86%
1/1
5/2
Nationals
29.76%
15.40%
7/2
10/1
Astros
26.61%
12.72%
13/8
6/1
Red Sox
21.09%
9.81%
9/2
9/1
Cubs
15.33%
6.58%
4/1
10/1
Diamondbacks
13.40%
5.91%
6/1
14/1
Yankees
10.57%
5.29%
6/1
14/1
Twins
4.59%
2.01%
22/1
50/1
Rockies
4.66%
1.41%
12/1
30/1
SportsLine considers the Twins and Rockies real long shots. Anything can happen in the playoffs, though. That's what makes it fun.
The postseason begins Tuesday when the Yankees play host to the Twins. In the NL wild card on Wednesday, the Rockies travel to play the Diamondbacks. The ALDS and NLDS begin Thursday and Friday, respectively. Here is the full postseason schedule.
