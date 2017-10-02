MLB playoff odds: Indians and Dodgers favorites to meet in 2017 World Series

Now that the MLB regular season is over and the postseason field has been set, Bovada has put together World Series odds for the 10 postseason clubs. Here are the latest betting lines:

For you novices out there, 10/3 odds means you have to bet $3 to win $10. The D-Backs and Yankees at 14/1 seem like nice under-the-radar bets to me. They have to win their wild-card game, of course, but both teams could be dangerous in a short postseason series.

Now here, via SportsLine, are each team's LCS and World Series odds:

LCS% World Series% LCS Odds World Series Odds Indians 37.15% 22.03% 1/1 9/4 Dodgers 36.86% 18.86% 1/1 5/2 Nationals 29.76% 15.40% 7/2 10/1 Astros 26.61% 12.72% 13/8 6/1 Red Sox 21.09% 9.81% 9/2 9/1 Cubs 15.33% 6.58% 4/1 10/1 Diamondbacks 13.40% 5.91% 6/1 14/1 Yankees 10.57% 5.29% 6/1 14/1 Twins 4.59% 2.01% 22/1 50/1 Rockies 4.66% 1.41% 12/1 30/1

SportsLine considers the Twins and Rockies real long shots. Anything can happen in the playoffs, though. That's what makes it fun.

The postseason begins Tuesday when the Yankees play host to the Twins. In the NL wild card on Wednesday, the Rockies travel to play the Diamondbacks. The ALDS and NLDS begin Thursday and Friday, respectively. Here is the full postseason schedule.