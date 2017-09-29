MLB playoff picture: Clinch scenarios for Friday with Red Sox closing on AL East

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday -- That's all we have left in the 2017 regular season. Despite the late hour, we've still got some things to sort out when it comes to playoff seeding and even playoff berths. First, here's what we already know ...

First, here's what we already know ...

The Twins will be the road team in the AL Wild Card Game, likely against the Yankees, who have clinched a playoff berth.

The Indians are AL Central champs.

The Astros are AL West champs.

The Red Sox have clinched a playoff berth.

The Diamondbacks will host the NL Wild Card Game.

The Dodgers (NL West champs) will play the NL wild-card game winner in the NLDS.

The Nationals are NL East champs and will play the Cubs (NL Central champs) in the NLDS.

Now here's what still hanging in the balance heading into Friday's slate ...

AL East

The Red Sox on Thursday got blasted by the Astros, but thanks to the Yankees' loss to the Rays their magic number in the AL East dipped to one. That means with the next Boston win or the next Yankees loss, the Red Sox will clinch their second straight division title. To that end, the Sox will send Doug Fister to the mound to oppose Charlie Morton. As for Boston's Friday opponent ...

Astros are first team to win 4 straight games all by 9+ runs since the Detroit Wolverines in the National League in 1887 (via @EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/VzIsUp2e0U — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 29, 2017

The Astros are indeed on a mighty roll right now. To repeat, though, a loss by the Yankees also gets it done for the Sox.

AL home-field advantage

Speaking of the Astros, they're at 99 wins, and the Indians are at 100. That means Cleveland is one game ahead of the Astros in the race for top seed in the AL. Top seed of course gets home-field advantage throughout the AL bracket, and they also play the winner of the AL Wild Card Game in the ALDS. The bad news for the Astros on this front is that the Indians close out the regular season at home against the White Sox. Since the Indians won the head-to-head season series, they hold the tiebreaker over Houston.

Second NL wild card

Here's the last playoff spot that's still up for grabs. The Rockies hold a 2.0-game lead over the Brewers for the right to oppose the Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card Game. The Rockies end their season at home against the Dodgers. The Dodgers are obviously the better team, and while you'd expect the Dodgers to be "rest and stay healthy" mode, you might not see a huge dropoff on account of their excellent roster depth. Clayton Kershaw is slated to start Saturday's game. The Brewers, meantime, visit St. Louis for the weekend. The Cardinals have been eliminated from playoff contention, so their motivation is all about spoiling the Brewers' run (to the extent that's any real motivation). Milwaukee will oppose John Gant, Luke Weaver, and Carlos Martinez in this one. Any combination of Rockies wins and Brewers losses that add up to two clinches the berth for Colorado.

Overall top seed

The Dodgers have a 2.0-game lead over the Indians for this one, and the Astros are 3.0 games out. That means the Dodgers lock up overall top seed -- and thus the right to host any deciding game -- with any combination of wins plus Cleveland losses that add up to two. The Dodgers hold the tiebreaker over the Indians. If the Astros win out, and the Dodgers get swept while the Indians drop at least two of three, then the Astros hold the tiebreaker over L.A.

Top overall pick in 2018 MLB Draft

This obviously isn't a playoff race, but it's still an important one. The team with the worst overall record of course gets the top overall pick in the following year's First-Year Player Draft. Here's where that "race" stands going into Friday's action ...

Team Record GB Giants 62-97 - Tigers 63-96 1 Phillies 64-95 2



Costly win by the Tigers on Thursday. Costly.