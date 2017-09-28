MLB playoff picture: Clinching scenarios for Thursday as race for home-field heating up

Counting Thursday's slate, we've got four days left in the regular season. Even at this late hour, though, we've still got some uncertainty heading into the postseason. First, here's what we already know ...

The Minnesota Twins will be the road team in the AL Wild Card Game, likely against the New York Yankees, who have clinched a playoff berth.

The Cleveland Indians are AL Central champs.

The Houston Astros are AL West champs.

The Boston Red Sox have clinched a playoff berth.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the NL Wild Card Game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers (NL West champs) will play the NL wild-card game winner in the NLDS.

The Washington Nationals are NL East champs and will play the Chicago Cubs (NL Central champs) in the NLDS.

Now here's a quick rundown of what's still up for grabs at the moment ...

AL East

The Red Sox can lock up the division title with a win over the Astros on Thursday and a Yankees loss to the Tampa Bay Rays . The Sox at present have a three-game lead over the Yankees with four to play. That's the start of a four-game series against Houston, while the Yankees close out with three at home against the Toronto Blue Jays .

AL home-field advantage

Here's a tight one. Right now, the Indians have a one-game lead over the Astros for top seed in the AL. The team that prevails in this race of course gets to play the AL wild-card winner in the ALDS and host any deciding games throughout the AL bracket. As noted above, the Astros visit Boston for four, while the Indians play the Twins at home on Thursday and finish up with three at home against the Chicago White Sox . Cleveland holds the tiebreaker with Houston.

Second NL wild card

The Colorado Rockies have a solid grip on this one -- 2 1/2 games up on the Milwaukee Brewers with four to play. The St. Louis Cardinals also remain alive in the most technical of senses. Colorado is off Thursday before finishing up against the Dodgers at Coors Field. The Dodgers figure to be "rest and stay healthy" mode, so the Rox could have the benefit of playing against an expanded-roster sort of lineup. The Brewers, meantime, host the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday and play a three-game weekend set in St. Louis. The Cardinals will be eliminated with their next loss or the next Rockies win. The Brewers will see their playoff hopes end with any combination of losses and Colorado wins that add up to two. In other words, the Rockies could wrap this up as soon as Friday.

Overall home-field advantage

The Dodgers are 2 1/2 games up on the Indians for home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The Dodgers hold the tiebreaker over the Indians, so L.A. will get top honors if the two teams finish with the same record. By the way, as recently as Aug. 25 the Indians trailed the Dodgers by 20 games.

Top overall pick in 2018 MLB Draft

OK, this obviously isn't a playoff race, but it's still an important one. The team with the worst overall record of course gets the top overall pick in the following year's First-Year Player Draft. Here's where that "race" stands going into Thursday's action ...

Team Record GB Detroit Tigers 62-96 - San Francisco Giants 62-97 1/2 Philadelphia Phillies 64-95 1 1/2 White Sox 65-93 3



Speaking of what you see above ...

The Tigers are 4-22 in September. That, people, is how you tank. — Dayn Perry (@daynperry) September 28, 2017

Speaking of the Tigers, they wrap things up at K.C. on Thursday and then at Minnesota for three over the weekend. The Giants conclude with three in San Diego. The mission before them? Lose like no one's watching.