MLB Playoff Picture: Slumping Rockies still have schedule in their favor in race

At this writing, we're down to 10 or so games left in the 2017 regular season. Most of the races for playoff spots are beginning to see some clarity, but the second NL wild card spot is still very much in play. Speaking of which, here are the NL wild card standings, current heading into Friday's slate ...



The Diamondbacks have a firm grip on that top wild card spot and will likely clinch a playoff berth before the weekend's out. As for the wild card road team, it's a three-team race among the Rockies, Brewers, and Cardinals. Given the late hour and the compression you see above, it's safe to assume that the remaining schedule will play a big role in the outcome. Speaking of which, here's a look at each team's docket ...

Date/Team Rockies Brewers Cardinals 9/22 @Padres CUBS @Pirates 9/23 @Padres CUBS @Pirates 9/24 @Padres CUBS @Pirates 9/25 MARLINS Off CUBS 9/26 MARLINS REDS CUBS 9/27 MARLINS REDS CUBS 9/28 Off REDS CUBS 9/29 DODGERS @Cardinals BREWERS 9/30 DODGERS @Cardinals BREWERS 10/1 DODGERS @Cardinals BREWERS



Yes, the Rockies at present have dropped four straight despite playing the likes of the Giants and Padres over that span. Still, they'll play three more against the .451 Padres before getting the .474 Marlins at home for three. Then comes an off day before they close up with three against the Dodgers in Coors Field. Obviously, playing the 2017 Dodgers doesn't typically make for a kind fate, but things might be different in this one. The Dodgers will almost certainly wrap up the NL West title within the next day or so, and they're presently a hefty 5.0 games up on the Nationals for top seed in the NL. They're only one game ahead of the Indians for best record in baseball (recall that the best record gets to host a potential Game 7 of the World Series), but that's not likely a goal the Dodgers would chase at the expense of easing off the core contributors during the final series of the regular season.

The upshot is that L.A. may be in full "rest and stay healthy" during the last three games at Coors Field. The Dodgers are taking full advantage of the September roster rules, as they're presently carrying 39 players. Don't be surprised if the Rockies see the back end of that in large doses.

As for the in-pursuit Brewers and Cardinals, their schedules break down similarly: one series against the Cubs (in progress in Milwaukee), one series against an NL Central also-ran, and one series against each other. The Cubs are still trying to wrap up the NL Central, so the Brewers are seeing them at full strength. The Cubs' magic number in the division is presently six, so it's likely they'll still be looking to clinch the flag when they travel to St. Louis for a four-game set that starts Monday. The Cardinals may not see the full-bore Cubs for the entirety of that series, but they likely will for at least some of it. After that, the Cardinals and Brewers get to what may be the "mutually assured destruction" series. While the Rockies figure to be facing a Dodger spring-training lineup, the Brewers and Cardinals will be in St. Louis probably fighting for their lives.

Need more good news, Rockies fans? Ace Jon Gray starts Friday, which puts him in line to start again on Sept. 27 against the Marlins. That, in turn, would allow manager Bud Black if necessary to start Gray on three-days' rest in the regular season finale. If the Rockies have locked up their spot by then, then Gray almost certainly gets the nod on full rest for the Wild Card Game against the Diamondbacks. Suffice it to say, they'd very much prefer the latter scenario.

Incidentally, this isn't a case of the Rockies' having an easier road than the two competitors left standing. To date, Colorado's opponents have a higher average winning percentage than those of Milwaukee and St. Louis. From this point forward, though, the schedule breaks for the Rockies. Whether they'll seize that advantage is left to question.