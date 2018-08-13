MLB playoff picture: SportsLine sees Red Sox as World Series favorites, Dodgers still expected to win NL West
SportsLine's projections offer a few surprises, but mostly matches what you'd expect
Major League Baseball's regular season is starting to wind down, with just about a month and a half remaining until postseason play begins.
On Monday, we covered how messy the National League playoff picture has become in recent days due to the Colorado Rockies and Cardinals. We figured this would be a good opportunity to show what Stephen Oh's SportsLine projections system thinks will happen -- both in the NL and in the American League, where the field is a little more settled.
Let's begin with the AL. Here's how the projections are shaking out:
- East: Red Sox (112 projected wins)
- Central: Indians (95 projected wins)
- West: Astros (98 projected wins)
- Wild Card Game: Athletics (93 projected wins) at Yankees (102 projected wins)
How about the NL? Here you go:
- East: Braves (88 projected wins)
- Central: Cubs (94 projected wins)
- West: Dodgers (93 projected wins)
- Wild Card Game: Phillies (88 projected wins) at Brewers (88 projected wins)
Which teams have the best shot at winning the World Series? Here's SportsLine's top five:
- Red Sox (25 percent)
- Dodgers (21 percent)
- Astros (11 percent)
- Indians (10 percent)
- Cubs (9 percent)
Basically, SportsLine expects an AL team to win the World Series. That's about in line with what most humans think, too, given how dominant the AL division leaders have been.
Of course, there's still plenty of time remaining in the regular season for these odds to change Make sure to continue to check out SportsLine's projections as the postseason draws nearer.
