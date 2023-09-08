The 2023 playoff picture is coming into focus in Major League Baseball as we get deeper and deeper into September. Some division races are sewn up (hello, Braves and Dodgers), but there will be plenty of intrigue and jockeying in the season's final three-plus weeks. The Astros made a Texas-sized statement this week, sweeping the Rangers in Arlington to take the AL West lead. The Rangers have slipped recently and have fallen all the way out of playoff position at the moment.

Also in the American League, the Orioles are trying to fend off the Rays in the AL East to win the division and lock up the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. In the National League, the Cubs are making things interesting in the NL Central race. Chicago has been one of baseball's best teams for the last three months and is keeping the pressure on the Brewers for the division title.

The NL wild-card battle, however, is baseball's most hectic race. The Phillies and Cubs have built some separation at the top and currently have the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in the NL, respectively. But the sixth and final playoff spot in the National League has plenty of suitors. The Giants, Reds, Marlins and Diamondbacks are all in the mix and are switching spots in the standings on a nightly basis.

The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. The Yankees, Mets, Padres and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- have had disappointing years that will end with the regular season. The Angels saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August. The Halos crashed out of the race while learning Shohei Ohtani will not pitch again this season with a torn UCL in his right elbow.

As a reminder, MLB now uses a 12-team playoff format with the three division winners and three wild card teams in both leagues qualifying for the postseason. The two division winners with the best records in each league get byes to the League Division Series round, while the other eight teams square off in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Astros

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Mariners

National League

Byes

No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Cubs

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore 88 51 — 79.2% 100.0% Tampa Bay 85 56 4.0 20.8% 99.9% Toronto 77 63 11.5 0.0% 65.0% Boston 72 68 16.5 0.0% 2.3% N.Y. Yankees 70 70 18.5 0.0% <1.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota 73 67 — 96.8% 96.8% Cleveland 67 74 6.5 3.1% 3.1% Detroit 64 76 9.0 0.0% <1.0% Chi. White Sox 54 86 19.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City - e 44 97 29.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Houston 80 61 -- 72.7% 99.2% Seattle 79 61 0.5 25.5% 89.5% Texas 76 63 3.0 1.6% 43.4% L.A. Angels 65 76 15.0 0.0% 0.0% Oakland - e 43 97 36.5 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 91 48 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia 77 62 14.0 0.0% 99.0% Miami 72 68 19.5 0.0% 28.4% N.Y. Mets 64 75 27.0 0.0% <1.0% Washington

63 77 28.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 77 62 — 72.3% 99.1% Chi. Cubs 76 65 2.0 27.3% 94.8% Cincinnati 73 69 5.5 0.0% 30.2% Pittsburgh 65 75 12.5 0.0% <1.0% St. Louis 61 79 16.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers 85 54 — 100.0% 100.0% Arizona 73 68 13.0 0.0% 29.5% San Francisco 70 70 15.5 0.0% 18.2% San Diego 66 75 20.0 0.0% <1.0% Colorado 51 88 34.0 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAM W L WCGB Tampa Bay 85 56 +7.5 Seattle 79 61 +2.0 Toronto 77 63 -- Texas 76 63 0.5 Boston

72 68 5.0 New York 70 70 7.0

National League