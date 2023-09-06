Labor Day has come and gone and that means scoreboard watching and magic-number math crunching as the playoff picture comes into focus in Major League Baseball. Some division races are sewn up (hello, NL East and NL West), but there will be plenty of intrigue and jockeying in the season's final weeks. There are some key series underway this week, with the Rangers hosting the Astros in a Texas-sized battle in the tightly contested AL West race. In an AL Central matchup, the Twins are trying to bury the Guardians.

The NL wild-card battle is also a hectic race. The Phillies and Cubs have built some separation at the top and currently have the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in the NL, respectively. But the sixth and final playoff spot in the National League has plenty of suitors. The Giants, Reds, Marlins and Diamondbacks are all in the mix.

The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. The Yankees, Mets, Padres and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- have had disappointing years that will end with the regular season. The Angels saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August. The Halos crashed out of the race while learning Shohei Ohtani will not pitch again this season with a torn UCL in his right elbow.

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Astros

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Mariners

National League

Byes

No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Reds

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Cubs

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore 87 51 — 76.5% 100.0% Tampa Bay 84 55 3.5 23.5% 99.8% Toronto 77 62 10.5 0.0% 68.9% Boston 72 67 15.5 0.0% 2.6% N.Y. Yankees 69 69 18.0 0.0% <1.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota 73 66 — 97.1% 97.1% Cleveland 66 73 7.0 2.8% 2.8% Detroit 63 75 9.5 0.0% <1.0% Chi. White Sox 53 86 20.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City - e 44 96 29.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Houston 79 61 -- 72.5% 97.6% Seattle 77 61 1.0 22.1% 77.3% Texas 76 62 2.0 4.8% 52.7% L.A. Angels 64 75 14.5 0.0% 0.0% Oakland - e 42 97 36.5 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 90 47 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia 76 62 14.5 0.0% 98.2% Miami 71 67 19.5 0.0% 25.2% N.Y. Mets 64 74 26.5 0.0% <1.0% Washington

62 77 29.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 77 61 — 78.0% 99.4% Chi. Cubs 75 64 2.5 23.6% 93.6% Cincinnati 73 68 5.5 0.0% 41.6% Pittsburgh 64 75 13.5 0.0% <1.0% St. Louis 60 78 17.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers 84 53 — 100.0% 100.0% Arizona 71 68 14.0 0.0% 18.6% San Francisco 70 69 15.0 0.0% 21.9% San Diego 66 74 19.5 0.0% <1.0% Colorado 51 87 33.5 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAM W L WCGB Tampa Bay 85 55 +7.0 Seattle 77 61 +0.5 Torotno 77 62 -- Texas 76 62 0.5 Boston

72 67 5.0

National League