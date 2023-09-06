dubon-astros-getty.png
Getty Images

Labor Day has come and gone and that means scoreboard watching and magic-number math crunching as the playoff picture comes into focus in Major League Baseball. Some division races are sewn up (hello, NL East and NL West), but there will be plenty of intrigue and jockeying in the season's final weeks. There are some key series underway this week, with the Rangers hosting the Astros in a Texas-sized battle in the tightly contested AL West race. In an AL Central matchup, the Twins are trying to bury the Guardians.

The NL wild-card battle is also a hectic race. The Phillies and Cubs have built some separation at the top and currently have the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in the NL, respectively. But the sixth and final playoff spot in the National League has plenty of suitors. The Giants, Reds, Marlins and Diamondbacks are all in the mix.

The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. The Yankees, Mets, Padres and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- have had disappointing years that will end with the regular season. The Angels saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August. The Halos crashed out of the race while learning Shohei Ohtani will not pitch again this season with a torn UCL in his right elbow.

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

  • No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Astros

Wild Card Series

  • No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays
  • No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Mariners

National League

Byes

  • No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

  • No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Reds
  • No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Cubs

American League standings

AL EASTWLGBDIVPOST
Baltimore875176.5%100.0%
Tampa Bay84553.523.5%99.8%
Toronto776210.50.0%68.9%
Boston726715.50.0%2.6%
N.Y. Yankees696918.00.0%<1.0%
AL CENTRALWLGBDIVPOST
Minnesota736697.1%97.1%
Cleveland66737.02.8%2.8%
Detroit63759.50.0%<1.0%
Chi. White Sox538620.00.0%0.0%
Kansas City - e449629.50.0%0.0%
AL WESTWLGBDIVPOST
Houston7961--72.5%97.6%
Seattle77611.022.1%77.3%
Texas76622.04.8%52.7%
L.A. Angels647514.50.0%0.0%
Oakland - e429736.50.0%0.0%

National League standings

NL EASTWLGBDIVPOST
Atlanta9047100.0%100.0%
Philadelphia766214.50.0%98.2%
Miami716719.50.0%25.2%
N.Y. Mets647426.50.0%<1.0%
Washington
627729.00.0%0.0%
NL CENTRALWLGBDIVPOST
Milwaukee776178.0%99.4%
Chi. Cubs75642.523.6%93.6%
Cincinnati73685.50.0%41.6%
Pittsburgh647513.50.0%<1.0%
St. Louis607817.00.0%0.0%
NL WESTWLGBDIVPOST
L.A. Dodgers8453100.0%100.0%
Arizona716814.00.0%18.6%
San Francisco706915.00.0%21.9%
San Diego667419.50.0%<1.0%
Colorado518733.50.0%0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAMWLWCGB
Tampa Bay8555+7.0
Seattle7761+0.5
Torotno7762--
Texas76620.5
Boston
72675.0

National League

TEAMWLWCGB
Philadelphia7662+4.5
Chi. Cubs7564+3.0
Cincinnati7368--
Miami71670.5
Arizona71681.0
San Francisco70692.0
San Diego66746.5