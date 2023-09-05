Labor Day has come and gone and that means scoreboard watching and magic-number math crunching as the playoff picture comes into focus in Major League Baseball. Some division races are sewn up (hello, NL East and NL West), but there will be plenty of intrigue and jockeying in the season's final weeks. There are some key series underway this week, with the Rangers hosting the Astros in a Texas-sized battle in the tightly contested AL West race. In an AL Central matchup, the Twins are trying to bury the Guardians.

The NL wild-card battle is also a hectic race. The Phillies and Cubs have built some separation at the top and currently have the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in the NL, respectively. But the sixth and final playoff spot in the National League has plenty of suitors. The Giants, Reds, Marlins and Diamondbacks are all in the mix, and the Padres still have an outside chance of making a push despite being under .500 or the whole summer.

The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. The Yankees, Mets, Padres and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- have had disappointing years that will end with the regular season. The Angels saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August. The Halos crashed out of the race while learning Shohei Ohtani will not pitch again this season with a torn UCL in his right elbow.

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Mariners

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Rangers

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Astros

National League

Byes

No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Cubs

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore 86 51 — 72.8% 99.9% Tampa Bay 83 55 3.5 27.1% 99.5% Toronto 76 62 10.5 0.0% 61.8% Boston 72 66 14.5 0.0% 3.1% N.Y. Yankees 68 69 18.0 0.0% <1.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota 72 66 — 92.4% 92.4% Cleveland 66 72 6.0 7.5% 7.5% Detroit 63 74 8.5 0.0% <1.0% Chi. White Sox 53 85 19.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City - e 43 96 29.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Seattle 77 60 -- 30.3% 81.7% Houston 78 61 -- 59.9% 95.5% Texas 76 61 1.0 9.1% 57.3% L.A. Angels 64 74 13.5 0.0% 0.0% Oakland - e 42 96 35.5 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 90 46 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia 76 61 14.5 0.0% 98.8% Miami 70 67 20.5 0.0% 20.9% N.Y. Mets 63 74 27.5 0.0% <1.0% Washington

62 76 29.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 76 61 — 78.0% 99.0% Chi. Cubs 74 64 2.5 21.5% 90.2% Cincinnati 72 68 5.5 0.0% 32.6% Pittsburgh 64 74 12.5 0.0% <1.0% St. Louis 59 78 17.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers 84 52 — 100.0% 100.0% San Francisco 71 67 14.0 0.0% 28.6% Arizona 70 68 15.0 0.0% 28.8% San Diego 65 74 20.5 0.0% <1.0% Colorado 50 87 34.5 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAM W L WCGB Tampa Bay 83 55 +6.5 Houston 78 61 +1.0 Texas 76 61 -- Toronto

76 62 0.5 Boston

72 66 4.5

National League