Labor Day is here and that means scoreboard watching and magic-number math crunching as the playoff picture comes into focus in Major League Baseball. Some division races are sewn up (hello, NL East and NL West), but there will be plenty of intrigue and jockeying in the season's final weeks. The upstart Orioles are trying to hang on in the AL East, the Brewers are aiming to fend off the Cubs in the NL Central. The AL West, meanwhile, is a true three-team race with the Rangers, Mariners and Astros fighting in baseball's most exciting divisional battle.

The NL wild-card battle is also a closely contested race. The Phillies and Cubs have built some separation at the top and currently have the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in the NL, respectively. But the sixth and final playoff spot in the National League has plenty of suitors. The Giants, Reds, Marlins and Diamondbacks are all in the mix, and the Padres still have an outside chance of making a push despite being under .500 or the whole summer.

The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. The Yankees, Mets, Padres and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- have had disappointing years that will end with the regular season. The Angels saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August. The Halos crashed out of the race while learning Shohei Ohtani will not pitch again this season with a torn UCL in his right elbow.

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Mariners

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Astros

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers

National League

Byes

No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Giants/Diamondbacks/Marlins

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Cubs

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore 85 51 — 59.9% 99.9% Tampa Bay 83 54 2.5 40.1% 99.7% Toronto 75 62 10.5 0.0% 54.5% Boston 71 66 14.5 0.0% 1.7% N.Y. Yankees 68 69 17.5 0.0% <1.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota 71 66 — 89.5% 89.5% Cleveland 66 71 5.0 10.3% 10.3% Detroit 63 74 8.0 0.0% <1.0% Chi. White Sox 53 84 18.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City - e 42 96 29.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Seattle 77 59 -- 37.7% 87.2% Texas 76 60 1.0 12.3% 62.4% Houston 77 61 1.0 49.2% 93.4% L.A. Angels 64 73 13.5 0.0% 0.0% Oakland - e 42 95 35.5 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 90 46 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia 75 61 15.0 0.0% 97.9% Miami 70 67 20.5 0.0% 21.1% N.Y. Mets 63 74 27.5 0.0% <1.0% Washington

62 76 29.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 76 60 — 87.3% 99.5% Chi. Cubs 73 64 3.5 12.3% 84.5% Cincinnati 71 68 6.5 0.0% 27.0% Pittsburgh 63 74 13.5 0.0% <1.0% St. Louis 59 78 17.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers 84 52 — 100.0% 100.0% San Francisco 70 67 14.5 0.0% 41.1% Arizona 70 67 14.5 0.0% 26.9% San Diego 65 73 20.0 0.0% 1.4% Colorado 50 86 33.0 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAM W L WCGB Tampa Bay 83 54 +6.5 Texas 76 60 -- Houston 77 61 -- Toronto

75 62 1.5 Boston

71 66 5.5

National League