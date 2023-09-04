Labor Day is here and that means scoreboard watching and magic-number math crunching as the playoff picture comes into focus in Major League Baseball. Some division races are sewn up (hello, NL East and NL West), but there will be plenty of intrigue and jockeying in the season's final weeks. The upstart Orioles are trying to hang on in the AL East, the Brewers are aiming to fend off the Cubs in the NL Central. The AL West, meanwhile, is a true three-team race with the Rangers, Mariners and Astros fighting in baseball's most exciting divisional battle.
The NL wild-card battle is also a closely contested race. The Phillies and Cubs have built some separation at the top and currently have the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in the NL, respectively. But the sixth and final playoff spot in the National League has plenty of suitors. The Giants, Reds, Marlins and Diamondbacks are all in the mix, and the Padres still have an outside chance of making a push despite being under .500 or the whole summer.
The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. The Yankees, Mets, Padres and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- have had disappointing years that will end with the regular season. The Angels saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August. The Halos crashed out of the race while learning Shohei Ohtani will not pitch again this season with a torn UCL in his right elbow.
Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.
2023 MLB playoff picture
American League
Byes
- No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Mariners
Wild Card Series
- No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Astros
- No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers
National League
Byes
- No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers
Wild Card Series
- No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Giants/Diamondbacks/Marlins
- No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Cubs
American League standings
|AL EAST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Baltimore
|85
|51
|—
|59.9%
|99.9%
|Tampa Bay
|83
|54
|2.5
|40.1%
|99.7%
|Toronto
|75
|62
|10.5
|0.0%
|54.5%
|Boston
|71
|66
|14.5
|0.0%
|1.7%
|N.Y. Yankees
|68
|69
|17.5
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|AL CENTRAL
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Minnesota
|71
|66
|—
|89.5%
|89.5%
|Cleveland
|66
|71
|5.0
|10.3%
|10.3%
|Detroit
|63
|74
|8.0
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|Chi. White Sox
|53
|84
|18.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Kansas City - e
|42
|96
|29.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL WEST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Seattle
|77
|59
|--
|37.7%
|87.2%
|Texas
|76
|60
|1.0
|12.3%
|62.4%
|Houston
|77
|61
|1.0
|49.2%
|93.4%
|L.A. Angels
|64
|73
|13.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Oakland - e
|42
|95
|35.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
National League standings
|NL EAST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Atlanta
|90
|46
|—
|100.0%
|100.0%
|Philadelphia
|75
|61
|15.0
|0.0%
|97.9%
|Miami
|70
|67
|20.5
|0.0%
|21.1%
|N.Y. Mets
|63
|74
|27.5
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|Washington
|62
|76
|29.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL CENTRAL
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Milwaukee
|76
|60
|—
|87.3%
|99.5%
|Chi. Cubs
|73
|64
|3.5
|12.3%
|84.5%
|Cincinnati
|71
|68
|6.5
|0.0%
|27.0%
|Pittsburgh
|63
|74
|13.5
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|St. Louis
|59
|78
|17.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL WEST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|L.A. Dodgers
|84
|52
|—
|100.0%
|100.0%
|San Francisco
|70
|67
|14.5
|0.0%
|41.1%
|Arizona
|70
|67
|14.5
|0.0%
|26.9%
|San Diego
|65
|73
|20.0
|0.0%
|1.4%
|Colorado
|50
|86
|33.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
Wild-card standings
American League
|TEAM
|W
|L
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|83
|54
|+6.5
|Texas
|76
|60
|--
|Houston
|77
|61
|--
|Toronto
|75
|62
|1.5
|Boston
|71
|66
|5.5
National League
|TEAM
|W
|L
|WCGB
|Philadelphia
|75
|61
|+5.5
|Chi. Cubs
|73
|64
|+3.0
|San Francisco
|70
|67
|--
|Arizona
|70
|67
|--
|Miami
|70
|67
|--
|Cincinnati
|71
|68
|--
|San Diego
|65
|73
|5.5