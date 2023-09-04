elly-de-la-cruz-getty-2.png
Labor Day is here and that means scoreboard watching and magic-number math crunching as the playoff picture comes into focus in Major League Baseball. Some division races are sewn up (hello, NL East and NL West), but there will be plenty of intrigue and jockeying in the season's final weeks. The upstart Orioles are trying to hang on in the AL East, the Brewers are aiming to fend off the Cubs in the NL Central. The AL West, meanwhile, is a true three-team race with the Rangers, Mariners and Astros fighting in baseball's most exciting divisional battle. 

The NL wild-card battle is also a closely contested race. The Phillies and Cubs have built some separation at the top and currently have the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in the NL, respectively. But the sixth and final playoff spot in the National League has plenty of suitors. The Giants, Reds, Marlins and Diamondbacks are all in the mix, and the Padres still have an outside chance of making a push despite being under .500 or the whole summer.

The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. The Yankees, Mets, Padres and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- have had disappointing years that will end with the regular season. The Angels saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August. The Halos crashed out of the race while learning Shohei Ohtani will not pitch again this season with a torn UCL in his right elbow.

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

  • No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Mariners

Wild Card Series

  • No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Astros
  • No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers

National League

Byes

  • No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

  • No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Giants/Diamondbacks/Marlins
  • No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Cubs

American League standings

AL EASTWLGBDIVPOST
Baltimore855159.9%99.9%
Tampa Bay83542.540.1%99.7%
Toronto756210.50.0%54.5%
Boston716614.50.0%1.7%
N.Y. Yankees686917.50.0%<1.0%
AL CENTRALWLGBDIVPOST
Minnesota716689.5%89.5%
Cleveland66715.010.3%10.3%
Detroit63748.00.0%<1.0%
Chi. White Sox538418.00.0%0.0%
Kansas City - e429629.50.0%0.0%
AL WESTWLGBDIVPOST
Seattle7759--37.7%87.2%
Texas76601.012.3%62.4%
Houston77611.049.2%93.4%
L.A. Angels647313.50.0%0.0%
Oakland - e429535.50.0%0.0%

National League standings

NL EASTWLGBDIVPOST
Atlanta9046100.0%100.0%
Philadelphia756115.00.0%97.9%
Miami706720.50.0%21.1%
N.Y. Mets637427.50.0%<1.0%
Washington
627629.00.0%0.0%
NL CENTRALWLGBDIVPOST
Milwaukee766087.3%99.5%
Chi. Cubs73643.512.3%84.5%
Cincinnati71686.50.0%27.0%
Pittsburgh637413.50.0%<1.0%
St. Louis597817.50.0%0.0%
NL WESTWLGBDIVPOST
L.A. Dodgers8452100.0%100.0%
San Francisco706714.50.0%41.1%
Arizona706714.50.0%26.9%
San Diego657320.00.0%1.4%
Colorado508633.00.0%0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAMWLWCGB
Tampa Bay8354+6.5
Texas7660--
Houston7761--
Toronto
75621.5
Boston
71665.5

National League

TEAMWLWCGB
Philadelphia7561+5.5
Chi. Cubs7364+3.0
San Francisco7067--
Arizona7067--
Miami7067--
Cincinnati7168--
San Diego65735.5