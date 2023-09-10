Just three weeks remain in the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season, and the MLB playoff picture is coming into focus. The AL West and the NL wild card look like they will be the most intriguing races as September rolls along. The Arizona Diamondbacks are trying to create some separation between themselves and the three other teams (Marlins, Giants, Reds) chasing the third and final NL wild-card spot and entered Sunday on a four-game winning streak.

The Astros have taken the lead in the AL West, and the Mariners are trying to stay close to the defending champs. The Texas Rangers, however, have fallen all the way out of playoff position after leading the division for most of the season. Also in the American League, the Orioles are trying to fend off the Rays in the AL East to win the division and lock up the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

There won't be drama in the NL East or NL West races, though, as the Braves and Dodgers are both set to clinch their respective divisions by the middle of the month. The Braves entered Sunday just one win away from clinching a playoff berth.

The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. The Yankees, Mets, Padres and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- have had disappointing years that will end with the regular season. The Angels saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August. The Halos crashed out of the race while learning Shohei Ohtani will not pitch again this season with a torn UCL in his right elbow.

As a reminder, MLB now uses a 12-team playoff format with the three division winners and three wild card teams in both leagues qualifying for the postseason. The two division winners with the best records in each league get byes to the League Division Series round, while the other eight teams square off in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Astros

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Mariners

National League

Byes

No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Cubs

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore 90 51 — 81.0% 100.0% Tampa Bay 87 56 4.0 19.0% 99.9% Toronto 79 63 11.5 0.0% 74.3% Boston 72 70 18.5 0.0% 1.6% N.Y. Yankees 70 72 20.5 0.0% <1.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota 75 67 — 97.8% 97.8% Cleveland 68 75 7.5 2.2% 2.2% Detroit 65 77 10.0 0.0% 0.0% Chi. White Sox 55 87 20.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City - e 44 99 31.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Houston 81 62 -- 71.3% 99.2% Seattle 79 63 1.5 26.8% 88.0% Texas 77 64 3.0 1.6% 36.4% L.A. Angels 66 77 15.0 0.0% 0.0% Oakland - e 44 98 36.5 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 92 49 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia 78 63 14.0 0.0% 98.0% Miami 73 69 19.5 0.0% 32.6% N.Y. Mets 64 77 28.0 0.0% <1.0% Washington

64 78 28.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 79 62 — 81.3% 99.5% Chi. Cubs 76 67 4.0 18.5% 90.4% Cincinnati 73 71 7.5 0.0% 19.7% Pittsburgh 66 76 13.5 0.0% 0.0% St. Louis 63 79 16.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers 86 54 — 100.0% 100.0% Arizona 75 68 12.0 0.0% 38.6% San Francisco 72 70 14.5 0.0% 20.7% San Diego 67 76 20.0 0.0% <1.0% Colorado 51 90 35.0 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAM W L WCGB Tampa Bay 87 56 +7.5 Seattle 79 63 -- Toronto 79 63 -- Texas 77 64 1.5 Boston

72 70 7.0

National League