The playoff field for the 2023 Major League Baseball season is beginning to take shape shape as the calendar gets ready to flip to September. Some division races are sewn up (hello, NL East and NL West), but there will be plenty of intrigue and jockeying in the season's final month. The upstart Orioles are trying to hang on in the AL East, the Brewers are aiming to fend off the Cubs in the NL Central and the AL West is a true three-team battle with the Rangers, Mariners and Astros tied for first place as of Wednesday morning.
The NL wild-card battle is also a tightly contested race. The Phillies are building a lead for the top wild-card spot, but the Cubs, Giants, Diamondbacks, Reds and Marlins are all fighting for the final two playoff berths in the NL. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays and Red Sox are trying to stay in the AL wild-card race behind the Rays and those AL West contenders.
The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. The Yankees, Mets, Padres and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- have had disappointing years that will end with the regular season. The Angels also saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August. The Halos crashed out of the race while learning Shohei Ohtani will not pitch again this season with a torn UCL in his right elbow.
Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.
2023 MLB playoff picture
American League
Byes
- No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Rangers (own tiebreaker over Mariners)
Wild Card Series
- No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Astros
- No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Mariners
National League
Byes
- No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers
Wild Card Series
- No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Giants
- No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Cubs
American League standings
|AL EAST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Baltimore
|83
|49
|—
|61.9%
|99.9%
|Tampa Bay
|81
|52
|2.5
|38.0%
|99.6%
|Toronto
|72
|61
|11.5
|0.0%
|38.8%
|Boston
|69
|64
|14.5
|0.0%
|2.0%
|N.Y. Yankees
|64
|68
|19.0
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|NL CENTRAL
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Minnesota
|69
|64
|—
|92.6%
|92.6%
|Cleveland
|63
|70
|6.0
|7.2%
|7.2%
|Detroit
|59
|73
|9.5
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|Chi. White Sox
|52
|81
|17.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Kansas City
|41
|93
|28.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL WEST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Texas
|75
|57
|--
|15.8%
|76.6%
|Seattle
|75
|57
|--
|25.9%
|86.6%
|Houston
|76
|58
|--
|57.7%
|95.7%
|L.A. Angels
|63
|70
|12.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Oakland
|39
|94
|36.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
National League standings
|NL EAST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Atlanta
|86
|45
|—
|100.0%
|100.0%
|Philadelphia
|74
|58
|12.5
|0.0%
|98.6%
|Miami
|66
|66
|20.5
|0.0%
|8.9%
|Washington
|62
|71
|25.0
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|N.Y. Mets
|60
|73
|27.0
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|NL CENTRAL
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Milwaukee
|74
|58
|—
|85.7%
|99.1%
|Chi. Cubs
|70
|62
|4.0
|13.7%
|80.1%
|Cincinnati
|68
|66
|7.0
|0.0%
|22.9%
|Pittsburgh
|60
|73
|14.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|St. Louis
|57
|76
|17.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL WEST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|L.A. Dodgers
|82
|49
|—
|100.0%
|100.0%
|San Francisco
|69
|63
|13.5
|0.0%
|54.6%
|Arizona
|69
|64
|14.0
|0.0%
|34.3%
|San Diego
|62
|71
|21.0
|0.0%
|1.3%
|Colorado
|49
|83
|33.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
Wild-card standings
American League
|TEAM
|W
|L
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|81
|52
|+5.5
|Seattle
|75
|57
|--
|Houston
|76
|58
|--
|Toronto
|72
|61
|3.5
|Boston
|69
|64
|6.5
National League
|TEAM
|W
|L
|WCGB
|Philadelphia
|74
|58
|+5.0
|Chi. Cubs
|70
|62
|+1.0
|San Francisco
|69
|63
|--
|Arizona
|69
|64
|0.5
|Cincinnati
|68
|66
|2.0
|Miami
|66
|66
|3.0