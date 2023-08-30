The playoff field for the 2023 Major League Baseball season is beginning to take shape shape as the calendar gets ready to flip to September. Some division races are sewn up (hello, NL East and NL West), but there will be plenty of intrigue and jockeying in the season's final month. The upstart Orioles are trying to hang on in the AL East, the Brewers are aiming to fend off the Cubs in the NL Central and the AL West is a true three-team battle with the Rangers, Mariners and Astros tied for first place as of Wednesday morning.

The NL wild-card battle is also a tightly contested race. The Phillies are building a lead for the top wild-card spot, but the Cubs, Giants, Diamondbacks, Reds and Marlins are all fighting for the final two playoff berths in the NL. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays and Red Sox are trying to stay in the AL wild-card race behind the Rays and those AL West contenders.

The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. The Yankees, Mets, Padres and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- have had disappointing years that will end with the regular season. The Angels also saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August. The Halos crashed out of the race while learning Shohei Ohtani will not pitch again this season with a torn UCL in his right elbow.

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Rangers (own tiebreaker over Mariners)

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Astros

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Mariners

National League

Byes

No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Giants

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Cubs

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore 83 49 — 61.9% 99.9% Tampa Bay 81 52 2.5 38.0% 99.6% Toronto 72 61 11.5 0.0% 38.8% Boston 69 64 14.5 0.0% 2.0% N.Y. Yankees 64 68 19.0 0.0% <1.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota 69 64 — 92.6% 92.6% Cleveland 63 70 6.0 7.2% 7.2% Detroit 59 73 9.5 0.0% <1.0% Chi. White Sox 52 81 17.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City 41 93 28.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Texas 75 57 -- 15.8% 76.6% Seattle 75 57 -- 25.9% 86.6% Houston 76 58 -- 57.7% 95.7% L.A. Angels 63 70 12.5 0.0% 0.0% Oakland 39 94 36.5 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 86 45 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia 74 58 12.5 0.0% 98.6% Miami 66 66 20.5 0.0% 8.9% Washington 62 71 25.0 0.0% <1.0% N.Y. Mets 60 73 27.0 0.0% <1.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 74 58 — 85.7% 99.1% Chi. Cubs 70 62 4.0 13.7% 80.1% Cincinnati 68 66 7.0 0.0% 22.9% Pittsburgh 60 73 14.5 0.0% 0.0% St. Louis 57 76 17.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers 82 49 — 100.0% 100.0% San Francisco 69 63 13.5 0.0% 54.6% Arizona 69 64 14.0 0.0% 34.3% San Diego 62 71 21.0 0.0% 1.3% Colorado 49 83 33.5 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAM W L WCGB Tampa Bay 81 52 +5.5 Seattle 75 57 -- Houston

76 58 -- Toronto

72 61 3.5 Boston

69 64 6.5

National League