The 2021 Major League Baseball regular season ends Sunday, and baseball's playoff picture is taking final shape as went enter the month of October. We officially have eight of our 10 postseason teams, as the White Sox, Giants, Dodgers, Brewers, Rays Cardinals, Astros, and Braves have secured berths.

The only things left to sort out is whether the Giants or Dodgers win the NL West and who the AL wild card teams are. Most intriguingly, the Red Sox and Mariners are presently tied for the last wild card spot. Close on their heels are the Blue Jays, who are only one game back. As for the Yankees, they're two games clear of that fray, and their magic number to clinch a playoff spot is down to two. The Yankees can secure their berth with a win over the Rays on Friday night in tandem with a Red Sox loss to the Nationals or a Mariners loss to the Angels.

So how will all this shake out? We'll find out the answers before the postseason gets started Oct. 5. But it's also worth asking, what would the MLB playoff picture look like if the season ended today? We have the answer to that question, as well as up-to-date standings and playoff odds, below.

If the season ended today

AL Wild Card Game : Yankees vs. winner of Red Sox-Mariners tiebreaker



: Yankees vs. winner of Red Sox-Mariners tiebreaker NL Wild Card Game : Dodgers vs. Cardinals

: Dodgers vs. Cardinals ALDS : Astros vs. White Sox

: Astros vs. White Sox ALDS : Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner

: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner NLDS : Brewers vs. Braves

: Brewers vs. Braves NLDS: Giants vs. NL Wild Card Game winner

Teams that have clinched

Rays (clinched AL East)

White Sox (clinched AL Central)

Brewers (clinched NL Central)

Giants (clinched playoff spot)

Dodgers (clinched playoff spot)

Cardinals (clinched second NL wild card)



Astros (clinched AL West)

Braves (clinched NL East)

MLB standings, playoff races

Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via SportsLine. For expanded standings, click here.

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Tampa Bay - x 98 61 — 100% 100% N.Y. Yankees 91 68 7.0 0.0% 95.0% Boston 89 70 9.0 0.0% 69.6% Toronto 88 71 10.0 0.0% 7.2% Baltimore - e 52 107 46.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Chi. White Sox - x 91 68 — 100% 100% Cleveland - e 78 81 13.0 0.0% 0.0% Detroit - e 76 83 15.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City - e 73 86 18.0 0.0% 0.0% Minnesota - e 71 88 20.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Houston - x 93 66 — 100% 100% Seattle 89 70 4.0 0.0% 28.2% Oakland - e 85 74 8.0 0.0% 0.0% L.A. Angels - e 75 84 18.0 0.0% 0.0% Texas - e 59 100 34.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WILD CARD W L WCGB N.Y. Yankees 91 68 +2.0 Boston 89 70 -- Seattle 89 70 -- Toronto 88 71 1.0

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta - x 86 72 — 100% 100% Philadelphia - e 81 78 5.5 0.0% 0.0% N.Y. Mets - e 76 83 10.5 0.0% 0.0% Miami - e 65 94 21.5 0.0% 0.0% Washington - e

65 94 21.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee - x 95 64 — 100% 100% St. Louis - x 89 70 6.0 0.0% 100% Cincinnati - e 82 77 13.0 0.0% 0.0% Chi. Cubs - e 69 90 26.0 0.0% 0.0% Pittsburgh - e 59 100 36.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST San Francisco - x 105 54 — 99.0% 100% L.A. Dodgers - x 103 56 2.0

1.1% 100% San Diego - e 78 81 27.0 0.0% 0.0% Colorado - e 73 85 31.5 0.0% 0.0% Arizona - e 50 109 55.0 0.0% 0.0%

