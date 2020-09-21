Major League Baseball's shortened 60-game regular season is set to wrap up this week -- on Sunday, Sept. 27 -- and several spots in the expanded 16-team postseason field remain up for grabs. Things in the National League are a little more wide open than they are in the American League, but there are plenty of compelling races. With that in mind, we here at CBS Sports will keep you apprised of the postseason picture on a daily basis from now through the end of the regular season.

Here's where things stand right now.

If the season ended today

The season does not end today, thankfully, but if it did, the postseason brackets would look like this:

American League

No. 1 Rays vs. No. 8 Blue Jays

No. 2 White Sox vs. No. 7 Cleveland

No. 3 Athletics No. 6 Astros

No. 4 Twins vs. No. 5 Yankees

National League

No. 1 Dodgers vs. No. 8 Reds

No. 2 Cubs vs. No. 7 Phillies

No. 3 Braves vs. No. 6 Cardinals

No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Marlins

The top three seeds are the division winners and the next three seeds are the second-place teams. The final two spots go to the remaining teams with the best records. The first round (Wild Card Series) is a best-of-three series with all three games at the higher seed's ballpark. The second round (LDS) is a best-of-five and the final two rounds (LCS and World Series) are best-of-sevens.

Aside from locking in home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round, there is no real benefit to winning the division this season. There's no one-and-done Wild Card Game to avoid, and even home-field advantage is less of an advantage because fans will not be allowed into ballparks during the postseason, at least during the early rounds. Batting last is a real benefit, but that's about it for home-field advantage.

It is important to note MLB will not play any tiebreaker games this season to allow for an expedited postseason schedule. All ties with be resolved mathematically, even if two teams finish with identical records for the No. 8 seed. Here's how MLB will break ties this year:

Head-to-head record (if applicable). Intradivision record. Record in final 20 division games (plus one until the tie is broken).



MLB will play the LDS, LCS, and World Series in a bubble. The American League bubble will be in Southern California (Dodger Stadium and Petco Park) while the National League bubble will be in Texas (Globe Life Field and Minute Maid Park). The World Series will be played at the Rangers' Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

In the hunt

American League: Mariners (4.0 GB of WC), Angels (4.5 GB), Orioles (4.5 GB), Tigers (4.5 GB)

Mariners (4.0 GB of WC), Angels (4.5 GB), Orioles (4.5 GB), Tigers (4.5 GB) National League: Brewers (virtual tie), Giants (virtual tie), Mets (2.5 GB), Rockies (3.0 GB)

Already clinched

Dodgers: Clinched postseason spot

Clinched postseason spot White Sox: Clinched postseason spot

Clinched postseason spot Rays: Clinched postseason spot

Clinched postseason spot A's: Clinched postseason spot

Clinched postseason spot Twins: Clinched postseason spot

Clinched postseason spot Yankees: Clinched postseason spot

Clinched postseason spot Padres: Clinched postseason spot

MLB standings

Below are the MLB standings heading into Monday. Division title and postseason percentages are from SportsLine.

American League

AL EAST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Tampa Bay 35 19 .648 — 96.2% 100% N.Y. Yankees 31 22 .585 3.5 3.9% 100% Toronto 27 26 .509 7.5 <1.0% 94.3% Baltimore 23 31 .426 12.0 <1.0% 5.0% Boston 20 34 .370 15.0 <1.0% <1.0%

AL CENTRAL W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Chi. White Sox 34 19 .642 — 88.4% 100% Minnesota 33 22 .600 2.0 11.1% 100% Cleveland 29 24 .547 5.0 <1.0% 99.7% Detroit 22 30 .423 11.5 <1.0% <1.0% Kansas City 21 32 .396 13.0 <1.0% <1.0%

AL WEST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Oakland 33 20 .623 — 100% 100% Houston 27 26 .509 6.0 <1.0% 99.5% Seattle 23 30 .434 10.0 <1.0% <1.0% L.A. Angels 23 31 .426 10.5 <1.0% <1.0% Texas 19 34 .348 14.0 <1.0% <1.0%

National League

NL EAST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Atlanta 31 22 .585 — 96.6% 100% Miami 28 25 .528 3.0 2.9% 80.1% Philadelphia 27 26 .509 4.0 <1.0% 79.6% N.Y. Mets 24 29 .453 7.0 <1.0% 2.7% Washington 20 32 .385 10.5 <1.0% <1.0%

NL CENTRAL W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Chi. Cubs 31 22 .585 — 95.8% 100% St. Louis 26 24 .520 3.5 3.3% 78.1% Cincinnati 27 27 .500 5.5 <1.0% 40.3% Milwaukee 26 26 .500 5.5 <1.0% 50.5% Pittsburgh 15 38 .283 16 <1.0% <1.0%

NL WEST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances L.A. Dodgers 38 16 .704 — 99.9% 100% San Diego 34 20 .630 4.0 <1.0% 100% San Francisco 26 26 .500 11.0 <1.0% 61.7% Colorado 23 29 .442 14.0 <1.0% 4.5% Arizona 20 34 .370 18.0 <1.0% <1.0%

Monday's notable games

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Phillies at Nationals, 6:05 p.m. ET

White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. ET

Yankees at Blue Jays, 6:37 p.m. ET

Brewers at Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET

Cubs at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET

Rays at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET

Marlins at Braves, 7:10 p.m. ET

Astros at Mariners, 9:10 p.m. ET

Rockies at Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET

Because more than half the league will qualify for the playoffs this season, we've got nine games with playoff implications on the schedule despite the late hour. Much is as at stake starting with Monday's slate.